időjárás 1°C Ildikó 2022. március 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 1°C
Ildikó
2022. március 10.

Speculation against the forint

ORSOLYA SOMOGYI
2022.03.08. 19:47 Tegnap, 3:34
Speculation against the forint

“The Hungarian forint has fallen victim to Brussels’ sanctions; these restrictions are causing serious losses for the Hungarian economy,” said Márton Nagy on Monday. The Prime Minister’s chief economic advisor said that the biggest threat to the forint and the Hungarian people would be the extension of sanctions to the energy sector. According to Márton Nagy, this means that those who demand more sanctions would have the cost of this war paid by the Hungarian people. Therefore, any such measures will not be supported by the Hungarian government. Márton Nagy also affirmed that,

The amount of foreign-owned bonds did not decrease, also showing that there is speculation against the forint as investor confidence has not actually faltered.

With regard to the sanctions already imposed due to the Russian-Ukrainian war and those to come, a fragile financial market situation has been caused by the uncertainty they warrant; the government is clearly closely monitoring and coordinating the situation with the Hungarian National Bank and making all necessary preparations. Last week’s interest rate hikes can be attributed to this. Most likely, the government and the National Bank are working on an action plan to protect against any further potential negative effects.

The forint exchange rate does not reflect economic foundations. The West’s sanctions against Russia however circle back and we are currently suffering from this.

Such is the case with the Russian banks banned from SWIFT, the blocked foreign exchange reserves of the Russian central bank, the foreign assets seized from private Russian individuals, and the sanctioning of multiple Russian manufacturers. Aside from this, many companies are leaving Russia, for prestige or not, which significantly alters the international trade and economic environment. All of this of course impacts the region’s financial markets, as seen by the Polish złoty and Czech koruna weakening in line with the forint.

The energy security issue highlighted by Márton Nagy is an economic priority for Hungary. It has been expressed on several occasions that the Hungarian government insists that there must be no sanctions that further endanger the economy and the forint exchange rate. Thus, the government is fighting to prevent an energy crisis from happening. Hungary, along with other European states simply cannot afford the United States’ and the United Kingdom’s proposals; the former declared an effort to become independent of Russian oil and the latter independent of gas. It is no coincidence that the aforementioned announcements were not followed by international proclamations of support as 40 percent of Europe’s gas supply comes from Russian sources. The situation is similar for oil.

It is clear that the longer the war lasts, the longer the question of energy sanctions remains on the table.

If the war were to end, the sanctions in place would most likely remain. However, in the event the war ends, it would be a relief that the threat of an energy crisis would be removed.

Photo: Nagy Márton (Photo CRedit: Havran Zoltán/Magyar Nemzet)

Ajánló

Soros and his people even deployed embassies

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) depict a distorted image of Hungary not only be manipulating foreign journalists and Hungarian media.

This is how Soros’s people are working in Hungary: Magyar Jeti in key role

This article makes it absolutely clear that George Soros’s confidantes firmly control a part of the Hungarian left-liberal press as well.

Open letter to the German Chancellor: The fight against antisemitism takes precedence over politics

“The fight against antisemitism must take precedence over political commitments at home and in Germany,” wrote Slomó Köves.

Viktor Orbán: Our safety is the priority

Instead of political adventurism, we need responsible politics and stability.

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Jön a hosszú hétvége, erre készüljön fel

vg.hu

Orbán Viktor megérkezett a rendkívüli EU-csúcsra

origo.hu

Felfüggesztette Tóth Csaba mentelmi jogát az Országgyűlés

mandiner.hu

Karácsony is megszólalt a szocialista vesztegetési botrány kapcsán + videó

magyarnemzet.hu

Novák Katalin Magyarország új köztársasági elnöke

magyarnemzet.hu

Holttestet találtak Debrecen határában

haon.hu

Elkeseredetten menekülnek hazájukból a háborúellenes oroszok

vg.hu

Ez brutális lesz, szibériai fagy tör be Magyarországra

metropol.hu

Will Smith lánya brutálisat villantott, alig takar valamit az apró felső – Fotó!

metropol.hu

Márki-Zay Péter új pártot alapít

magyarnemzet.hu

Bendarzsevszkij Anton: Az oroszok többsége nem tudja, hogy mekkora áldozatokat követel a háború

hirtv.hu

Novák Katalin: Azokkal leszek, akikhez tartozom – a magyarokkal

magyarnemzet.hu
idézőjelVélemény
BAYER ZSOLT (MWH)

Párhuzamos történelem (1. rész)

Jugoszlávia bombázása idején a hazai és a nyugati balosok még a NATO ellen tüntettek.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu