Attila Vidnyánszky: I promised there would be no Russian troupe at the Theater Olympics, and there is non

The Ukrainian National Theater would have brought two performances to the 10th International Theater Olympics in Budapest: Bertolt Brecht’s 1941, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and Albert Camus’ 1938, Caligula. However, as the Kiev troupe recently declared: four months ago, they were assured no Russian performers would be invited to the Olympics, but according to them, this did not happen. In response to this turn of events, Attila Vidnyánszky said: “I find it regrettable because we were really looking forward to the Ukrainian National Theater, we were very glad they were coming.” He went on to tell Magyar Nemzet this is not the first time the company came to perform at the Hungarian National Theater. The Hungarian National Theater Director continued to explain: “The reality is, I promised that there would be no Russian troupe at the International Theater Olympics, and there is no Russian troupe. The play entitled Rex, mentioned by the Kiev company, is the Hungarian National Theater’s production, directed by Valery Fokin and written by Kirill Fokin – and Valery Fokin is a vital member of the committee organizing the International Theater Olympics. There were no new developments over the past few weeks that our Ukrainian counterparts did not know about when they signed their contract – and yes, we have an active contract.

During our press conference in March, I discussed bridges, building connections, and communications; they then wrote a letter that this is unacceptable for them, and I answered that they must understand that this is how we build up the entire Theater Olympics. In this situation, I find it exponentially more important to hold onto each other and not let go; we, the people of culture, try somehow to rebuild what is being destroyed and we should not sever all points of connection. Only after reading this response did, they sign the contract,” underlined Vidnyánszky.