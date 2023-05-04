időjárás 16°C Flórián , Mónika 2023. május 4.
Novák Katalin: Ferenc pápa háromnapos látogatása örömünnep volt

Attila Vidnyánszky: I promised there would be no Russian troupe at the Theater Olympics, and there is non

Csejk Miklós
45 perce
Attila Vidnyánszky: I promised there would be no Russian troupe at the Theater Olympics, and there is non

“The Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theatre is canceling its participation in the 10th International Theater Olympics in Budapest,” announced the Ukrainian National Theater which would have performed two plays in Budapest. According to their reasoning, they were assured four months ago that there would not be any Russian performers at the Theater Olympics, however according to them, this did not materialize. Magyar Nemzet asked Attila Vidnyánszky, member of the International Committee of the Theatre Olympics and Director of the National Theatre of Hungary, what he thinks.

The Ukrainian National Theater would have brought two performances to the 10th International Theater Olympics in Budapest: Bertolt Brecht’s 1941, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and Albert Camus’ 1938, Caligula. However, as the Kiev troupe recently declared: four months ago, they were assured no Russian performers would be invited to the Olympics, but according to them, this did not happen. In response to this turn of events, Attila Vidnyánszky said: “I find it regrettable because we were really looking forward to the Ukrainian National Theater, we were very glad they were coming.” He went on to tell Magyar Nemzet this is not the first time the company came to perform at the Hungarian National Theater. The Hungarian National Theater Director continued to explain: “The reality is, I promised that there would be no Russian troupe at the International Theater Olympics, and there is no Russian troupe. The play entitled Rex, mentioned by the Kiev company, is the Hungarian National Theater’s production, directed by Valery Fokin and written by Kirill Fokin – and Valery Fokin is a vital member of the committee organizing the International Theater Olympics. There were no new developments over the past few weeks that our Ukrainian counterparts did not know about when they signed their contract – and yes, we have an active contract. 

During our press conference in March, I discussed bridges, building connections, and communications; they then wrote a letter that this is unacceptable for them, and I answered that they must understand that this is how we build up the entire Theater Olympics. In this situation, I find it exponentially more important to hold onto each other and not let go; we, the people of culture, try somehow to rebuild what is being destroyed and we should not sever all points of connection. Only after reading this response did, they sign the contract,” underlined Vidnyánszky. 

Attila Vidnyánszky: We invited them even when there was no war 

He emphasized that despite all this, he is very sorry the Ukrainian company will not be joining. “I truly believe that culture is communication, mutual curiosity, and respect. The other controversial work, Persepolis, directed by Fokin, is an extraordinary film which was shot before the war, and which contains expressly pacifist content. It conveys strong pacifist thoughts just as the vision materialized in the play entitled Rex; it is anything but pro-war. In fact, on the request of the Ukrainian National Theater, we removed Persepolis from the program and moved it to the University of Theater and Film. I realize they are in a terribly difficult situation, so once again I will emphasize that I find it very regrettable.  

In their announcement, the Ukrainian Theater also emphasized that they will be holding many Western performances – to that I can only add that we invited them to come even before the war. We were interested in them and were able to cooperate as friends; I even invited them to Berehove (Beregszász) knowing that Hungarians could never expect an invitation in return because it would be unthinkable for a Ukrainian minority to perform at their National Theater. 

Here at the National Theater in Budapest, we organize the Hungarian minorities’ theater festival, Jelen/lét, on an annual basis. Nevertheless, the doors of the National Theater are still open to them,” stated Attila Vidnyánszky adding that they are open to renegotiating the terms of the Kiev troupe’s performance. 

(Foto: Árpád Kurucz)
 

