European citizens live in terror because of migrants

Besides France and Italy, migrant crime has also reached Austria. Last year, criminal acts committed by those staying in Austrian asylum homes increased by a dramatic 57.5 per cent across the country. Last year, 1,183 crimes committed by asylum seekers accommodated in such centres were registered, which is more than double the number registered in 2021.
The list of criminal acts is extensive with many examples of document forgery, fraud, theft, rape, sexual abuse of children, bodily harm and murder.
Origo also highlighted that cases when migrants abuse and rob minors are on the rise in Northern Europe, particularly in Sweden. These so-called humiliation robberies are usually recorded on video and posted on social media.
Such incidents have recently become part of everyday life in Sweden. In Bromolla, Sweden, a gang of migrants attacked and abused a schoolboy. The perpetrators videotaped the act and threatened to kill the victim's family. The boy's father posted the video on his social media page, hoping people could help identify his son's attackers.
In the past, migrants were not afraid to kidnap the victims they picked out. Three kidnappers of Turkish and Moroccan origin living in Stockholm were charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, grievous bodily harm and assault against officials. The incident took place in November 2020 when the gang abducted, abused and tortured a Swedish girl.
While holding her captive, the gang dragged the young girl on the ground, pushed her about, extinguished cigarettes on her body and spat on her, while they repeatedly punched and kicked her in the face, and slammed her head against the trunk of a tree. They also forced the Swedish girl to undress, which they recorded on film, and then threatened to publish the footage if she reported them to the police.
According to Origo, a case similar to the Swedish one has occurred in Finland, where this form of crime perpetrated by migrants is also spreading. This is evidenced by a video taken by a gang of immigrants showing them forcing two Finnish boys to their knees. The gang members filmed the boys kneeling and then made various offensive comments, calling the victims wh*res and batty boys, among other insults.
Cover photo: Migrants on a street in Sweden (Source: Zoltan Havran)