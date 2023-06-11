időjárás 23°C Barnabás 2023. június 11.
European citizens live in terror because of migrants

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
European citizens live in terror because of migrants

The number of violent incidents perpetrated by migrants in Europe continues to rise. While the European Union is pushing for a mechanism of quotas for the relocation of illegal immigrants among member states, crime committed by migrants is spiralling out of control in the Western part of the continent. The most recent incident took place in France in broad daylight on Thursday, when a Syrian man of an immigrant background stabbed six people, with four children among them, leaving several victims with life-threatening injuries.

Recent years in France and across Europe saw numerous cases of migrants raping women, and it is not uncommon for these brutal attacks to end in death, the Hungarian Origo news portal wrote in its article published on Saturday. A massive migration wave overwhelmed Europe in 2015 with  more than one million people arriving on the continent that year, and thousands of migrants reaching Europe's external borders every day. However, instead of stopping illegal immigrants, most governments welcomed the new arrivals with open arms.

Then German Chancellor  Angela Merkel would often pose with them for photos, and the so-called Willkommenskultur only attracted more migrants, with many still staying in one of the bloc's countries, often supporting themselves from illegal activities.

News reports about migrants committing violent crimes, which often end in death, are not uncommon. Most recently, a man of Syrian origin with an immigrant background stabbed six people, including four children, in broad daylight in France on Thursday. Numerous cases show the gravity of the problems illegal immigrants are causing across Europe. Origo recalled the beastly murder of a 12-year-old French girl last October that shocked the whole world.

The main perpetrator was a 24-year-old Algerian illegal immigrant who raped and tortured the girl to death with his accomplices.

The migrant had a deportation order in force at the time of the murder because his residence permit had expired.

Also in 2022, Origo wrote in its article, a migrant from North Africa was arrested for raping an American tourist in a public toilet in Paris while her partner waited outside. In October 2022, a Congolese migrant tried to rape a 24-year-old French woman because he did not have enough money for a prostitute. Later, the rapist told the police that

I wanted a beautiful white woman.

Similar cases also occur regularly in Italy, the country hit hardest by illegal immigration, according to the news portal. Shortly before becoming prime minister, Giorgia Meloni published a video recorded of a migrant raping a woman in the open street in Italy. The disturbances and riots following the Moroccan national football team's  advancement in the 2022 World Cup are also memorable, with several incidents ending in violence and stabbings. On New Yera's Eve in 2021,

a gang of thirty migrants sexually harassed women saying farewell to the old year in Milan.

We had no chance of escaping, we just cried and shouted desperately. We tried to push them away, but they just laughed at us,

one of the victims recollected.

Besides France and Italy, migrant crime has also reached Austria. Last year, criminal acts committed by those staying in Austrian asylum homes increased by a dramatic 57.5 per cent across the country. Last year, 1,183 crimes committed by asylum seekers accommodated in such centres were registered, which is more than double the number registered in 2021.

The list of criminal acts is extensive with many examples of document forgery, fraud, theft, rape, sexual abuse of children, bodily harm and murder.

Origo also highlighted that cases when migrants abuse and rob minors are on the rise in Northern Europe, particularly in Sweden. These so-called humiliation robberies are usually recorded on video and posted on social media.

Such incidents have recently become part of everyday life in Sweden. In Bromolla, Sweden, a gang of migrants attacked and abused a schoolboy. The perpetrators videotaped the act and threatened to kill the victim's family. The boy's father posted the video on his social media page, hoping people could help identify his son's attackers.

In the past, migrants were not afraid to kidnap the victims they picked out. Three kidnappers of Turkish and Moroccan origin living in Stockholm were charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, grievous bodily harm and assault against officials. The incident took place in November 2020 when the gang abducted, abused and tortured a Swedish girl.

While holding her captive, the gang dragged the young girl on the ground, pushed her about, extinguished cigarettes on her body and spat on her, while they repeatedly punched and kicked her in the face, and slammed her head against the trunk of a tree. They also forced the Swedish girl to undress, which they recorded on film, and then threatened to publish the footage if she reported them to the police.

According to Origo, a case similar to the Swedish one has occurred in Finland, where this form of crime perpetrated by migrants is also spreading. This is evidenced by a video taken by a gang of immigrants showing them forcing two Finnish boys to their knees. The gang members filmed the boys kneeling and then made various offensive comments, calling the victims wh*res and batty boys, among other insults.

Cover photo: Migrants on a street in Sweden (Source: Zoltan Havran)

 

Ajánló

They want to force us to become an immigrant country, says security advisor

They want to force us to become an immigrant country, says security advisor

Migrants arriving in Europe illegally through organized criminal activity are a threat to national security, said the internal security adviser.
Brussels would bring back the times of migrant terror + images, videos

Brussels would bring back the times of migrant terror + images, videos

The same misguided measures could lead to the same consequences as back in 2015.
Hungarians' security first in times of war + video

Hungarians' security first in times of war + video

Next year’s budget was also designed for times of war, Hungary’s defence minister said.
Hungary sets example for European states

Hungary sets example for European states

According to the Chinese professor, more European countries should prioritize the interests of their own people.
Migration package could further boost Germany's thriving right wing

Migration package could further boost Germany's thriving right wing

The conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD) has overtaken Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party in the latest polls.
Polish PM also lashes out against mandatory migrant quotas

Polish PM also lashes out against mandatory migrant quotas

PM Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland will not yield to the plan of forced resettlement.
