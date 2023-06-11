European citizens live in terror because of migrants

News reports about migrants committing violent crimes, which often end in death, are not uncommon. Most recently, a man of Syrian origin with an immigrant background stabbed six people, including four children, in broad daylight in France on Thursday. Numerous cases show the gravity of the problems illegal immigrants are causing across Europe. Origo recalled the beastly murder of a 12-year-old French girl last October that shocked the whole world.

The main perpetrator was a 24-year-old Algerian illegal immigrant who raped and tortured the girl to death with his accomplices.

The migrant had a deportation order in force at the time of the murder because his residence permit had expired.

Also in 2022, Origo wrote in its article, a migrant from North Africa was arrested for raping an American tourist in a public toilet in Paris while her partner waited outside. In October 2022, a Congolese migrant tried to rape a 24-year-old French woman because he did not have enough money for a prostitute. Later, the rapist told the police that

I wanted a beautiful white woman.

Similar cases also occur regularly in Italy, the country hit hardest by illegal immigration, according to the news portal. Shortly before becoming prime minister, Giorgia Meloni published a video recorded of a migrant raping a woman in the open street in Italy. The disturbances and riots following the Moroccan national football team's advancement in the 2022 World Cup are also memorable, with several incidents ending in violence and stabbings. On New Yera's Eve in 2021,

a gang of thirty migrants sexually harassed women saying farewell to the old year in Milan.

We had no chance of escaping, we just cried and shouted desperately. We tried to push them away, but they just laughed at us,

one of the victims recollected.