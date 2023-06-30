Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says it is gratifying that the meeting of EU heads of state and government in Brussels has succeeded in drawing attention to the gravity of mass illegal migration in Europe. Speaking at the two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Italy's prime minister said that eight months ago it was unthinkable that member states would reach a unanimous agreement on reinforcing border protection. According to Ms Meloni, there has been a paradigm shift in the EU, thanks to Italy.

She believes that the previously skeptical leaders of member states have finally understood that there should be no distinction between countries of entry and secondary countries, that all member states are equally affected by the problem of immigration, therefore the solution to the migration crisis is border protection. Ms Meloni expressed her gratitude that the Commission accepted a proposal to support the protection of borders with €12 billion.

She stressed that North African countries should be treated as strategic partners and not be focused on merely from a migration viewpoint. The Italian PM underlined the particular importance of her visit to Tunisia on 11 June , when she was accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. According to Ms Meloni, the cooperation agreement with Tunisia could also be a benchmark for cooperation with other African countries of origin and transit.

– We cannot ignore the continent's external borders,

– Ursula von der Leyen pointed out, stressing that "We must use all means to eradicate human trafficking, because we have witnessed the cynicism with which criminal organizations operate on the Mediterranean."

Alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also expressed his objection at the meeting regarding the mandatory migrant quotas adopted by the Council of EU interior ministers. Both countries have been fighting for years against the quota scheme and would like for member states to reach a unanimous decision on the issue.

– Poland knows full well what sovereignty means, there is no need for anyone to explain it. The country has received three million Ukrainian refugees, and one and a half million are still staying in Poland. Poles have opened their homes to genuine refugees,

– Mr Morawiecki said. Poland has received negligible support from the EU after the Ukrainian refugees, and now the country would have to pay a fine of 20,000 euros per every non-admitted migrant, Poland's prime minister said, complaining about the unfair treatment. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held talks with the Polish and Hungarian prime ministers at the headquarters of the Italian delegation in Brussels on Friday morning. According to some press analyses, differences of opinion on migration could cause a rift in Polish-Italian relations. PM Morawiecki is one of PM Meloni's main allies in the European Conservatives and Reformists party group in the European Parliament. At the Brussels summit, Poland's prime minister denied the existence of any tensions with his Italian ally, adding that he wanted Polish cities to avoid what was currently happening in Paris, Malmo, Marseille, or Italy.

Cover photo: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to members of the press in Brussels on 29 June 2023, ahead of the two-day summit of EU heads of state and government (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)