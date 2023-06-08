JM Varga: Hungary wants to investigate EP corruption scandals

The presidency cannot be prevented. It is not a right, but an obligation, which was adopted many years ago by a unanimous decision of the member states of the European Union,

Hungary's justice minister told commercial Hír TV's "Daily News" programme. Judit Varga described the European Parliament as a "frustrated institution," adding that so long as it boasts a leftist-liberal majority, it will use all its means to exert political pressure on Hungary. This, she said, was not a new sentiment. We can see that in the past it was our anti-migration stance that was causing a problem, and now it's our pro-peace position.

Ms Varga said that

although they are now trying to attack Hungary's upcoming presidency, the European Parliament has no role in determining it. It is decided by the member states and by the General Secretariat of the Council itself, which has been in daily contact with us for over a year, because we began our preparations very early.

The European Parliament is a political institution, so it is clear that its position is determined by its political majority, Ms Varga said. In her view, the vote on a resolution concerning the rotating presidency was completely unnecessary, as they were not dealt a hand. She also stressed that the EP should instead focus on its own corruption scandals and their aftermath, because things that keep unfolding are truly astonishing. So the people who are voting on the rule of law in Hungary have, by the way, been sitting in pre-trial detention themselves, Hungary1s justice minister added.

Ms Varga emphasized that Hungary has started preparations with its trio partners - Belgium and Spain - more than a year ago. Besides myself, the state secretaries and heads of departments also pay regular visits Madrid and Brussels, because the presidencies usually work in a trio formation, she added.

JM Varga underlined that one of the keys to the Hungarian presidency and its professional success is the extent to which Hungarian professionals will manage the many dossiers already in the pipeline, so to speak, that the Belgian presidency ahead of us will not be able to close. Se said Hungary's 2011 presidency was an excellent presidency, adding that she still keeps hearing people's good opinions in Council and European Commission circles.

According to Judit Varga, the reason why the European Parliament is so frustrated, is because there is one specific priority among the Hungarian presidency's priorities, and that's to examine the the rule of law within the EU structures. The rule of law is not something that can only be scrutinized in member states, Ms Varga said. Does the EU institution comply with the treaties, as well as the procedural and other substantive rules governing it is a valid question, the minister said, adding that she believes that there are many negative examples in both the recent and the more distant past.

The fact that there is an institution that has a very strong voice, because it's set up in a way that the media is much more attentive to what a German Green MEP, for instance Daniel Freund, has to say, and they churn out reports covering his activities on a daily basis, making his voice very loud indeed, won't change that this is a 'more soap than substance' type situation.

Justice Minister Varga said.

Regarding the EU funds, she said there were different processes, and various milestones to be met. There isn't a moment when they would give everything to everyone all at once. There are different operational programs and their approval is continuous, which means that as the invoices and acknowledgements for the various schemes arrive, they receive green light, Ms Varga said. She stressed that it's the processes that must be kicked off and managed well, adding that the Hungarian government is managing them well in partnership with the European Commission.

Cover photo: Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)