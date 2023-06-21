időjárás 31°C Alajos , Leila 2023. június 21.
Alajos
2023. június 21.
Migrants attack Polish border guards

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Migrants attack Polish border guards

According to Polish border guards, there has been a spate of atrocities committed by illegal migrants arriving from Belarus. Most recently, the guards were pelted with stones and tree branches and, although there were no personal injuries, several vehicles were damaged.

Poland has built a fence on its border with Belarus in response to the influx of tens of thousands of migrants in 2021 and 2022, mainly from the Middle East and Afghanistan. Since then, the pressure has eased, but Polish border guards report dozens of daily incidents involving migrants trying to scale or cross the fence illegally. According to the officers, more than 11,000 people have tried to enter Poland so far this year and their numbers are growing, with up to 150 a day attempting to enter the territory of the Central European country. Last year, authorities registered 15,700 border crossing attempts, although this number exceeded 40,000 back in 2021. In addition, nationals from countries that authorities have encountered less frequently in the past are also seen in growing numbers. For instance "Yemen, Somalia, Mali, Gabon, Pakistan, Armenia, Kenya," a border police spokesman said, listing some countries of origin.

According to Warsaw, however, the method is the same: the waves of migrants continue to arrive at Poland's state border with the help of Belarusian authorities.

Authorities are not just trying to crack down on illegal border violators, but on people smugglers as well. Officers have arrested more than 350 people smugglers this year, compared to 401 last year.

Police give chase to people smugglers many times a week. Occasionally, the officers have to fire warning shots, which used to be quite rare,

– the spokesman for the border police explained.

Warsaw says it cannot rule out that the atrocities witnessed at the Poland-Belarus border are linked to the upcoming NATO summit, to be held in Vilnius in the middle of July. The Polish position is that Moscow and Minsk may attempt to disrupt the talks of the military alliance.

 

Cover photo: Migrants heading to the EU are waiting for food distribution at the Polish border around the Belarusian city of Grodno, near the border crossing at Bruges, on 12 November, 2021 (Photo: MTI/EPA)

 

PM Orban: Hungary’s interest lies in an orderly, developed Serbia

PM Orban: Hungary’s interest lies in an orderly, developed Serbia

The cooperation between Budapest and Belgrade is a good example for the world, Hungary’s prime minister said.
Migrants attack in broad daylight on the streets of Europe + video

Migrants attack in broad daylight on the streets of Europe + video

Migrants are no longer just attacking at night, they also target pedestrians on their way to work or doing the shopping.
President Novak calls for Serbia's EU accession

President Novak calls for Serbia's EU accession

The two sides have reached a new chapter in the golden era of Hungary-Serbia relations, according to Hungary's president.
War at close quarters – horrifying videos from Ukraine

War at close quarters – horrifying videos from Ukraine

One video reveals what it looks like from the inside when a military transport vehicle is hit.
Serbia-Hungary relations reach a new level

Serbia-Hungary relations reach a new level

Several working groups have been set up in Palic. The aim for the two countries is to be able to cooperate successfully in as many areas as possible.
Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

MP Yuriy Kamelchuk drew a parallel between the 1956 Revolution in Hungary and the Ukraine war.
