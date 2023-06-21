időjárás 30°C Alajos , Leila 2023. június 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 30°C
Alajos
2023. június 21.
magyar

PM Orban: Hungary’s interest lies in an orderly, developed Serbia

Magyar Nemzet
26 perce
PM Orban: Hungary’s interest lies in an orderly, developed Serbia

Hungary has an interest in an orderly and developed Serbia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed in Palic on Tuesday, where the Hungary-Serbia Strategic Cooperation Council was established. At a press briefing following the event, Mr Orban said that as soon as Hungary and Serbia realized that they could not remain the prisoners of history, relations between the two countries began to develop.

Today, the whole world is talking about who is not cooperating with whom, and why. Decoupling, derisking; these are the words used in international politics. By pointing out that we don’t need to say who we don’t want to cooperate with, but that instead we should try and cooperate with as many countries as possible, we are setting a good example to the world, 

– he underlined.

"What I’ve experienced over the past long years is that there are things in common in the two countries’ DNA. As I see it, freedom, sovereignty and independence are in the DNA of the Serbs, and this is also true of the Hungarians." Mr Orban stressed, adding that when Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is talking about Hungarians giving respect to the Serbs, it is because of this common DNA. PM Orban emphasized that this was the 32nd time that he had met President Vucic.

Friendship and alliance in politics can only be achieved through hard work,

– he said. When Hungary and Serbia reached a decision not to remain the prisoners of history, but to shape it instead, the cooperation that is still working today began, Mr Orban added.

Hungary’s premier also pointed out that they have managed to link some important issues at the meeting of the Hungary-Serbia Strategic Cooperation Council on Tuesday. "Serbia is not a member of NATO, Hungary is. Serbia is not a member of the European Union, Hungary is. Serbia is an Orthodox Christian country, Hungary is a Roman Christian country. Serbia is in the Balkans, Hungary is in Central Europe. These differences do not make cooperation more difficult. Instead, they add value," Mr Orban said, adding that connecting these two different countries within the context of strategic cooperation would free up enormous energies, from which both the Serbs and Hungarians could benefit.

At the meeting in Palic, the Hungarian and Serbian sides signed twelve cooperation agreements, including a document on the establishment of the Hungary-Serbia Strategic Cooperation Council, and agreements on foreign cooperation, border protection, border traffic control, the construction of an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, European integration, the exchange and protection of classified data, infrastructure, agriculture, defense and customs cooperation. An agreement was also signed between Serbia's state-owned gas provider and Hungary’s MVM on the establishment of a joint company called Serbhungas Novi Sad Ltd.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (l) meets Serb President Aleksandar Vucic in Palic, Vojvodina, on 20 June 2023 (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Többször is rendőrökre lőttek az embercsempészek az M5-ös autópályán – videó

Többször is rendőrökre lőttek az embercsempészek az M5-ös autópályán – videó

origo.hu
Ezt tette a börtön az RTL bukott sztárjával - videó

Ezt tette a börtön az RTL bukott sztárjával - videó

origo.hu
Szerelme és Dzsudzsák Balázs sem maradt néma, így búcsúztak Szalai Ádámtól

Szerelme és Dzsudzsák Balázs sem maradt néma, így búcsúztak Szalai Ádámtól

borsonline.hu
Háború Ukrajnában: Zelenszkij kitart az offenzíva mellett, Biden Putyint hibáztatja

Háború Ukrajnában: Zelenszkij kitart az offenzíva mellett, Biden Putyint hibáztatja

hirtv.hu
Őrült harc indul a Fradinál, Csercseszov kiadta a jelszót

Őrült harc indul a Fradinál, Csercseszov kiadta a jelszót

metropol.hu
Átadták az Univer eddigi legmodernebb gyárát Kecskeméten

Átadták az Univer eddigi legmodernebb gyárát Kecskeméten

hirtv.hu
Egyre nagyobb bajban van Schobert Norbert

Egyre nagyobb bajban van Schobert Norbert

origo.hu
Egyre közelebb az újabb Eb-csoda, de Szoboszlaiék nem nézik a tabellát

Egyre közelebb az újabb Eb-csoda, de Szoboszlaiék nem nézik a tabellát

origo.hu
Vízi sportot űzöl? Így kerüld el a fülgyulladást (x)

Vízi sportot űzöl? Így kerüld el a fülgyulladást (x)

koponyeg.hu
Digitális mosolytervezés a Hargitai Fogászati Stúdióban (x)

Digitális mosolytervezés a Hargitai Fogászati Stúdióban (x)

she.life.hu
Rossi váratlanul kiakadt: Csak többet értünk a futballhoz, mint a hentes

Rossi váratlanul kiakadt: Csak többet értünk a futballhoz, mint a hentes

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai kulisszatitkot árult el, majd azt is, mi bosszantja éppen

Szoboszlai kulisszatitkot árult el, majd azt is, mi bosszantja éppen

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Migrants attack in broad daylight on the streets of Europe + video

Migrants attack in broad daylight on the streets of Europe + video

Migrants are no longer just attacking at night, they also target pedestrians on their way to work or doing the shopping.
President Novak calls for Serbia's EU accession

President Novak calls for Serbia's EU accession

The two sides have reached a new chapter in the golden era of Hungary-Serbia relations, according to Hungary's president.
War at close quarters – horrifying videos from Ukraine

War at close quarters – horrifying videos from Ukraine

One video reveals what it looks like from the inside when a military transport vehicle is hit.
Serbia-Hungary relations reach a new level

Serbia-Hungary relations reach a new level

Several working groups have been set up in Palic. The aim for the two countries is to be able to cooperate successfully in as many areas as possible.
Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

MP Yuriy Kamelchuk drew a parallel between the 1956 Revolution in Hungary and the Ukraine war.
PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

„Hungary is a free country, everyone can say what they want.”
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Borsodi Attila

Emberfeletti szociális gondoskodás Budatétényben

Sokan azt gondolnák, hogy nincs keményebb feladat, mint a legrosszabb állapotban levőket ápolni.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu