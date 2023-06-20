időjárás 31°C Rafael 2023. június 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 31°C
Rafael
2023. június 20.
magyar

President Novak calls for Serbia's EU accession

Magyar Nemzet
41 perce
President Novak calls for Serbia's EU accession

We have reached a new chapter in the golden era of Hungary-Serbia relations, President Katalin Novak told a press conference held on Tuesday on the occasion of the establishment of the Hungarian-Serbian Strategic Cooperation Council, in Palic. Ms Novak stressed that the fact that Serbia and Hungary have established a Strategic Cooperation Council reflects that the joint decisions are not tactical, but strategic, as they want to lay the groundwork for Hungarian-Serbian friendship and cooperation in the long run.

President Novak explained that the ministers had met in 12 working groups, and that they expected their work to produce tangible results and provide substance to the 12 agreements just signed between the two countries.

From among the topics discussed on Tuesday, President Novak highlighted the Russia-Ukraine war, the stability of the Western Balkans, Serbia's accession to the European Union and demography. Hungary's head of state emphasized that ties between Hungary and Serbia are characterised by the mutual respect of two freedom-loving, sovereign nations. Concerning the Ukraine war, she stressed that the goal is to reach a ceasefire and a peace agreement as soon as possible. She underlined that this should not divert anyone's attention from the Western Balkans, whose stability is also key to Europe's stability. We need peace and security here, too, she said. The second issue she mentioned was Serbia's accession to the EU.

She recalled that Serbia applied for EU membership in 2009 and that accession negotiations have been ongoing since 2014.

Katalin Novak stressed that Serbia has already proved many times that it belongs to Europe. She added, that

for Hungary, this is unquestionable, and this is why we consider it of the utmost importance that Serbia should be able to join the EU in a legal sense.

Regarding Serbia's accession to the Schengen Area, she said that until this happens, they would like to facilitate border crossings between the two countries. Ms Novak also stressed that cooperation between Serbia and Hungary in the fight against the so-called "demographic winter" would also be closer, adding that Hungary was ready to share its experiences with Serbia. In response to a journalist's question, she said the Budapest Demography Summit, one of the largest international meetings of pro-family forces, will be held again on 14-15 September this year, and that the participants of this forum will seek solutions to Europe's demographic challenges. She said Serb President Aleksandar Vucic had also confirmed his intention to participate. Ms Novak expressed her condolences on the recent shootings and floods in Serbia and in Kosovo.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (l) and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic (r) at the plenary session of the Hungarian-Serbian Strategic Cooperation Council in Palic, Vojvodina, 20 June 2023 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A három elfogott koszovói rendőr szabadon engedését kérte Orbán Viktor a szerb elnöktől

A három elfogott koszovói rendőr szabadon engedését kérte Orbán Viktor a szerb elnöktől

origo.hu
Kínosan magyarázkodik az RTL Klub őrjöngve trágárkodó sztárja

Kínosan magyarázkodik az RTL Klub őrjöngve trágárkodó sztárja

origo.hu
Megszakad a szív: ezt kérte mindenkitől az elhunyt Szvoboda Bence családja

Megszakad a szív: ezt kérte mindenkitől az elhunyt Szvoboda Bence családja

borsonline.hu
Az orosz–ukrán háború 482. napja – friss hírek

Az orosz–ukrán háború 482. napja – friss hírek

vg.hu
Tündéri videóval bizonyítja Rúzsa Magdi: már most környezetvédelemre neveli hármasikreit

Tündéri videóval bizonyítja Rúzsa Magdi: már most környezetvédelemre neveli hármasikreit

ripost.hu
Végérvényes: Karácsony Gergely a budapestiekre hivatkozva nem engedi vissza az autósokat a Lánchídra

Végérvényes: Karácsony Gergely a budapestiekre hivatkozva nem engedi vissza az autósokat a Lánchídra

vg.hu
Kitálalt egy ismerős: Hamarosan jöhet a baba Berki Mazsiéknál

Kitálalt egy ismerős: Hamarosan jöhet a baba Berki Mazsiéknál

origo.hu
Drámai bejelentést tett Suhajda Szilárd özvegye, teljesen összeomlott a sztárteniszező

Drámai bejelentést tett Suhajda Szilárd özvegye, teljesen összeomlott a sztárteniszező

origo.hu
Vízi sportot űzöl? Így kerüld el a fülgyulladást (x)

Vízi sportot űzöl? Így kerüld el a fülgyulladást (x)

koponyeg.hu
Digitális mosolytervezés a Hargitai Fogászati Stúdióban (x)

Digitális mosolytervezés a Hargitai Fogászati Stúdióban (x)

she.life.hu
Dancs Annamari és családja Hajdúszoboszlón: „Itt az ember teljesen ellazulhat, feltöltődhet&#34; (x)

Dancs Annamari és családja Hajdúszoboszlón: „Itt az ember teljesen ellazulhat, feltöltődhet&#34; (x)

life.hu
Átlépték Koszovónál a Rubicont?

Átlépték Koszovónál a Rubicont?

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

War at close quarters – horrifying videos from Ukraine

War at close quarters – horrifying videos from Ukraine

One video reveals what it looks like from the inside when a military transport vehicle is hit.
Serbia-Hungary relations reach a new level

Serbia-Hungary relations reach a new level

Several working groups have been set up in Palic. The aim for the two countries is to be able to cooperate successfully in as many areas as possible.
Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

Hungarian FM cuts provocative Ukrainian MP down to size + video

MP Yuriy Kamelchuk drew a parallel between the 1956 Revolution in Hungary and the Ukraine war.
PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

PM's Office Chief reacts to David Pressman's speech

„Hungary is a free country, everyone can say what they want.”
Piles of rubbish, fear and daily gunfire deep in the forest – videos

Piles of rubbish, fear and daily gunfire deep in the forest – videos

An exclusive report from the south of the Hungary-Serbia border, where migrants are making locals feel unsafe in broad daylight.
Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

Over three quarters of Hungarians are against the European Union sending immigrants to Hungary, according to a survey commissioned by our paper.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Fluor Tomi teljesen kivetkőzött magából, a Telex adta alá a lovat

Felrobbant az a bizonyos gránát.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu