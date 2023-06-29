PM Orban to fight for a pro-peace position in Brussels

– The ideas contained in the EU's budget proposal are frivolous and would put Hungary in an even more disadvantageous position, the state secretary for international relations at the Prime Minister's cabinet office said in a video interview published on Wednesday on the Pestisracok.hu portal. "We have been enjoying injustice for eleven years now," as they single out certain countries without any objective basis, Zoltan Kovacs said. We are victims of systematic abuse. Since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2015, Hungary has spent more than HUF 600 billion (€1.62 bn) on border protection, and "not a single penny has been given to us" for safeguarding not just our own, but also Europe's borders, he added.

Mr Kovacs pointed out that now, by bypassing a previous decision by the Council of heads of state and government, they have tabled a proposal that will put Hungary in an even more disadvantageous position by imposing mandatory quotas and registration obligations. In the meantime, they are withholding resources that would be of benefit to the country, the state secretary said, adding that this is not a gift or a donation, but compensation in the common market of European states.

We consider the suggestion to be frivolous, he said, stressing that Brussels has not accounted for the funds that it had spent, neither for precisely what these amounts have been spent on, nor for what Hungary would be entitled to. Where is the money? - asked Zoltan Kovacs, who argued that Brussels are asking for a large amount of new money only deepens the suspicion that this amount is no longer there, as it has already been spent.

More money for Ukraine! But from where?

The state secretary spoke about EU funds in the context of the EU leaders' two-day summit kicking off in Brussels on Thursday, where the issue of providing new aid to Ukraine will likely feature on the agenda. Contrary to Hungary's pro-peace stance, Brussels would continue to fund the war, although it is not yet clear where the EU monies meant for Ukraine would be taken from. While the sums owed to Hungary and Poland from a previous joint borrowing are being withheld, Brussels wants to help Kyiv with more money on top of the €72 billion in suuport that it has already provided.