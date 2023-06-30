Still no agreement on migration at EU summit

Petr Fiala said Poland and Hungary were also endangering Czech interests by blocking the leaders' agreement on migration. "Poland and Hungary reject virtually any text that mentions migration. I consider this unfortunate," the Czech prime minister told journalists before the start of the meeting, adding that those who think that the Czech government should cooperate with these two countries on this issue really do not know what they are talking about. He said that the Czech Republic wanted to expressly include in the Council's final declaration that financial support should be given to countries that take in a significant number of Ukrainian refugees, but Poland and Hungary are also threatening this.

We managed to get a call for greater financial support for countries caring for Ukrainian refugees directly into the conclusions of the European Council. However, this is threatened by the position of Poland and Hungary, which are blocking the adoption of the conclusion.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas argued that all countries should show a willingness to compromise on the contentious migration issue, while acknowledging that member states agree that the EU should focus on protecting its external borders. He said frustration from previous disputes was a barrier to agreement.

Taking into account the concerns of all member states, there is a spirit of compromise in the negotiating room, but perpetually saying "no" to everything is not going to work,

he stressed.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that the summit would not end with unified conclusions on migration, with leaders opting for a separate statement by European Council President Charles Michel. He noted that this statement would stress the importance of working with non-EU countries to reduce migration to the EU - a position that enjoys broad support.

He pointed out that decisions on migration policy require a majority decision, however, Warsaw and Budapest still want unanimity on the issue. Hungary in particular is absolutely steadfast in this view and will, therefore not support any contrary conclusions, he added.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Hungary and Poland calling into question the validity of an EU decision could set a dangerous legal precedent if member states eventually gave in.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins stressed that the European Union has confirmed the need to step up its defence capabilities. The debate on migration has made clear that the EU must focus on the external dimensions of migration and its root causes, while addressing the internal situation and strongly protecting EU external borders. Cooperation with partner countries should be enhanced to help stem the flow of migration to Europe, he said.

So far, we have focused on what to do with those who have already arrived in Europe. But now it's clear that we need to seek out how to slow and control migration inflows,

he said. Although the leaders of the member states have not yet finalised the chapter on migration in the final statement, there is agreement in the room that the greatest attention should be paid to where migration flows originate, he added.

There is broad consensus that 🇪🇺 needs to look at the migration’s external dimension:

▶️ to the root causes of migration;

▶️ work with partner countries;

There is broad consensus that EU needs to look at the migration's external dimension: to the root causes of migration; work with partner countries; strengthen the protection of EU external borders.

It's not a big deal if leaders fail to reach an agreement today, said Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, adding that it won't change the deal the majority of EU interior ministers reached earlier this month.

Even if there is no agreement and the conclusions are not approved, progress on the migration and asylum pact has been made at the level of interior ministers under Sweden's presidency,

he pointed out.