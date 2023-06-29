68 percent of Hungarians consider the political elite in Brussels to be corrupt, and corruption is the biggest problem for the European Union's leadership in Brussels, according to a survey conducted by Szazadveg in June.

As the think-tank's survey shows, 35 percent of Hungarian respondents consider the leaders in Brussels and the EU bureaucracy to be highly corrupt, while 33 percent consider them to be rather corrupt. They add that

the survey results cannot be separated from the fact that Brussels has recently been rocked by an unprecedented corruption scandal.

As we highlighted in our previous article, several current and former MEPs and one of their assistants are now behind bars on preliminary charges of corruption, money laundering and conspiracy. More than six months after the scandal erupted, Belgian authorities are still investigating what exactly the corrupt politicians were required to do for Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania in exchange for the €1.5 million that has been transferred.