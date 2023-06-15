The EU mainstream's no-holds-barred approach

Democracy works in mysterious ways. A few years ago, Joel Caston, convicted of murder, became the first man to secure an elected office in Washington DC, while sitting behind bars during the local elections. His new office included oversight of the prison where he was serving his sentence. Prison inmates can also be elected to office in India. Although European political life is not yet there, we are supposed to set higher standards for our elected politicians. Especially as the guardians of democracy and the rule of law in the EU have been so vigilant in recent years that they would not hesitate to exclude Hungary from EU decision-making on the grounds of corruption. This was clearly shown by the recent European Parliament resolution approved by the main parliamentary groups, that deemed Hungary unfit to hold the rotating EU presidency in 2024.

Earlier this week, we received different news reports. Greek Socialist MEP Eva Kaili, who is accused of accepting a large sum of Qatari slush money, has not only had her house arrest lifted, but is now also allowed to vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, her workplace. What a noble gesture! Ms Kaili, having sunk knee-deep in corruption and treading in bundles of euros reaching up to her ankle, is now allowed to vote - together with her comrades - at a time when corruption in Hungary happens to be back on the agenda in Strasbourg. Not a sign of any inhibition or self-restraint. Belgian socialist MEP Marc Tarabella, another suspect in Brussels' corruption scandal, also voted against Hungary.

These people have a knack for spotting the speck in someone else's eye while failing to see even a huge plank in their own, which comes as no surprise, if we take into account that they are executing a predetermined political task. After all, they were not recruited as philosophers on morality, so they are not required to have too many qualms. Regarding this hypocrisy, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said she would not be surprised if Ms Kaili was appointed rapporteur in a case involving corruption.