időjárás 21°C Róbert 2023. június 7.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
Róbert
2023. június 7.
magyar

Zelensky under enormous pressure from within and outside of Ukraine

Odrobina Kristóf
37 perce 31 perce
Zelensky under enormous pressure from within and outside of Ukraine

History teaches us that wars usually end in one of two ways: either one side wins or an impasse ensues. Peace in Ukraine does not appear to be within sight with a maddening deadlock unfolding in the country, which is Hungary's next door neighbor in the east. In the ongoing war, the leader of one country is shouldering plenty of burdens, while the other has plenty of time and is keeping events under control, enjoying significant social backing, Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, told the Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

Death toll way too high

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is receiving plenty of advice from Western countries on how to bring the war raging in his country to an end, with most of the guidance pointing in one direction: give up the territories occupied so far and start peace talks. The war would end if Zelensky handed over another stretch of Ukrainian territory to Russian President Vladimir Putin, advisors argue.

In May, Mr Zelensky disclosed that French President Emmanuel Macron had warned him that all additional killing could be avoided with some concessions. Speaking at the World Economic Forum later that month, former US Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger advised Western leaders against forcing Mr Putin into an embarrassing defeat, suggesting instead that they should press Zelensky to cede occupied Ukrainian territory as a means of putting an end to the war. Current US state and defence secretaries have also repeatedly hinted that Ukraine will eventually have to make territorial concessions. Subsequently,  similar arguments abounded in influential  European and US newspapers.

Conservative Polish politician Mariusz Dzierzawski also penned an opinion piece, citing the example of the Finns. The Soviet-Finnish War (also known as the Winter War) took place between November 1939 and March 1940, ending with the Finns deciding to give up about ten per cent of their territory in exchange for peace and future independence.

However, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stated that no such scenario is on his table. No wonder, since the Ukrainian president cannot afford to give in to any Russian demands. Since the outbreak of the war, too many people have died for the glory that the Ukrainian president envisions, too many children have been orphaned and too many parents have lost their kids. According to a recently leaked Pentagon document, Ukraine has lost some 20 thousand soldiers on the battlefield, with over 100 thousand wounded, and thousands of civilians injured or killed. No one can verify how big these numbers are in fact, but it seems certain that they are probably much higher.

One side is running out of time, the other side has plenty 

Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at Szazadveg, told Magyar Nemzet that Zelensky is shouldering enormous pressure not only from within the country, but also from outside.

He has to come up with something now, not only because the Ukrainians have already made too many sacrifices, but because the West expects the country to reconquer as much territory as possible before the NATO summit. Until then, NATO member states should put together a security guarantee. That's what is taking place now, there's a month to go. This is the huge pressure from the outside that's devolving on Mr Zelensky. He has to prove why he has been supplied with weapons and he must achieve a result that will freeze the conflict before the US presidential elections,

the expert told our newspaper.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a far more comfortable position to keep events on the radar and under control until the upcoming Russian presidential race.  Currently, he enjoys close to eighty-percent support,  Mr Kiszelly said, adding that Mr Putin has to avoid coming under social pressure between now and the election. Unlike his Ukrainian counterpart, the Russian president has plenty of time, because the Americans certainly don't want to raise a new army or send troops for a while, and the Europeans will not be able to supply weapons for some time because they have no stocks," Zoltan Kiszelly explained. He also pointed out that

the Russians are not under time pressure, because the country is a nuclear power. The pressure weighing on Putin is not as heavy as the one on the Ukrainian president, because the Russian head of state has to make sure that the conflict stays on the radar until next March, and then he can see how much loss Ukrainian troops have suffered. He will also wait to see who will win the next US presidential elections, and if Europe can send weapons.

The expert also told our paper that all attacks, explosions and actions that take place in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine are essentially playing into Putin's hand, highlighting that

this is psychological warfare, these are not partisan attacks, but actions carried out by special squads. This is called the Pearl Harbor moment.

 

Coincidences rarely occur in war

The attack on the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Russian-controlled Kherson, causing a breach in the dam of the reservoir, is perhaps no coincidence either. Earlier on Monday, the Russians reported that Ukraine's armed forces had launched a large-scale offensive on five fronts in the southern Donetsk region, shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainians were ready for a counter-offensive.

Anton Bendarzsevszkij, an expert on post-Soviet countries and director of research at Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, told our paper that 

the blowing up of the dam affects Ukrainian activities both at a communication and at an operational level.

At the communication level, attention has been diverted from the Ukrainian counter-offensive and Ukrainian incursions into the Russian Belgorod region, as now all the news reports are about Kakhovka. At the operational level, the Ukrainian leadership's primary task now has shifted from the preparation or continuation of the counter-offensive, to dealing with the consequences of the disaster, the expert said. The breached dam of the reservoir caused flooding, and with about eighty settlements being threatened evacuation of residents is under way. 

 

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky at a press briefing in the Hague on 4 May 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/ANP/Remko De Waal)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fegyverekkel fenyegette a rendőröket egy férfi Becskén

Fegyverekkel fenyegette a rendőröket egy férfi Becskén

origo.hu
Ebből nem lesz béke - így reagált Zelenszkij Ferenc pápa béketervére

Ebből nem lesz béke - így reagált Zelenszkij Ferenc pápa béketervére

origo.hu
Dárdainak elege lett a huzavonából, elhagyta Berlint

Dárdainak elege lett a huzavonából, elhagyta Berlint

metropol.hu
Megoperálják Ferenc pápát

Megoperálják Ferenc pápát

mandiner.hu
Fiatal, fekete hajú nővel andalgott az ismert magyar politikus

Fiatal, fekete hajú nővel andalgott az ismert magyar politikus

ripost.hu
Hidvéghi Balázs: Meg kell védeni a gyerekeket a genderelmélet terjesztőitől

Hidvéghi Balázs: Meg kell védeni a gyerekeket a genderelmélet terjesztőitől

hirtv.hu
Négy méter magas székletszoborral akartak üzenni egy strandon - kép

Négy méter magas székletszoborral akartak üzenni egy strandon - kép

origo.hu
MU: Antonyt halálos fenyegetés és testi sértés miatt feljelentette volt barátnője

MU: Antonyt halálos fenyegetés és testi sértés miatt feljelentette volt barátnője

nemzetisport.hu
A budapesti lakógyűlésből Fővárosi Nagycirkusz lett

A budapesti lakógyűlésből Fővárosi Nagycirkusz lett

magyarnemzet.hu
Főzz bodzát az eperlekvárba, és a végeredménytől odalesz a család!(x)

Főzz bodzát az eperlekvárba, és a végeredménytől odalesz a család!(x)

mindmegette.hu
A bőséges folyadékbevitel is lehet a hólyaghurut ellenszere(x)

A bőséges folyadékbevitel is lehet a hólyaghurut ellenszere(x)

life.hu
Robbanásszerű durrogások hallatszottak és most sűrű füst száll fel Újpesten

Robbanásszerű durrogások hallatszottak és most sűrű füst száll fel Újpesten

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

According to a survey by Globsec, a security policy research network, Zelensky's popularity is on the decline in several countries in the CEE region.
Major bomb attack on nuclear power plant could cause disaster

Major bomb attack on nuclear power plant could cause disaster

A professor from the Budapest University of Technology explained what would happen in such a scenario.
Archbishop Erdo: God's intention with Pope Francis' visit was to encourage and strengthen Hungarian nation

Archbishop Erdo: God's intention with Pope Francis' visit was to encourage and strengthen Hungarian nation

Our gratitude for Pope Francis' visit to Hungary is only authentic if we put his teachings into action, Archbishop Peter Erdo said.
Hungarian Defense Minister: Georgia is Hungary's strategic partner + video

Hungarian Defense Minister: Georgia is Hungary's strategic partner + video

Hungary is involved in the preparation of Georgian officers for NATO missions, including the training of helicopter pilots.
What happens when Russia declares martial law?

What happens when Russia declares martial law?

With the help of an expert in international law, we wanted to find out exactly what happens when a state of war is declared in Russia.
Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Salvini working to create a right-wing European party family

Preparations to set up a right-wing formation began in 2021, when Mr Salvini held talks with Hungarian PM Orban and Polish PM Morawiecki, in Hungary.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Veér Gyula

A budapesti lakógyűlésből Fővárosi Nagycirkusz lett

Nagyon sokan vagyunk ám, akik nem azt várják el öntől, hogy reggeltől estig fröcsögve gyalázza a kormányt, ezt megteszi ön helyett az ellenzék.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu