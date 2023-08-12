Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

– A global manhunt is underway for politicians who stand up to the international liberal mainstream and courageously represent national interests, FM Szijjarto said on his Facebook page.

Mr Szijjarto underlined that new indictments are being brought against the most likely candidate in the next US presidential race, the leading Slovak politician of the most likely party in the autumn parliamentary elections has been arrested, and in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the democratically elected leader of the Serbian community has also been indicted.

The international liberal mainstream does not shy away from any harsh intervention, from the deployment of the police or judicial means, if it feels that its power is threatened. They fear the will of the people like wildfire.

– But why does Transparency International, Amnesty, the Helsinki Committee remain silent in such occasions... ? Obviously because they are on the payroll of the international liberal mainstream!

– Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto has said.