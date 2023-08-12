időjárás 28°C Klára 2023. augusztus 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 28°C
Klára
2023. augusztus 12.
magyar

Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

– A global manhunt is underway for politicians who stand up to the international liberal mainstream and courageously represent national interests, FM Szijjarto said on his Facebook page.

Mr Szijjarto underlined that new indictments are being brought against the most likely candidate in the next US presidential race, the leading Slovak politician of the most likely party in the autumn parliamentary elections has been arrested, and in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the democratically elected leader of the Serbian community has also been indicted.

The international liberal mainstream does not shy away from any harsh intervention, from the deployment of the police or judicial means, if it feels that its power is threatened. They fear the will of the people like wildfire.

– But why does Transparency International, Amnesty, the Helsinki Committee remain silent in such occasions... ? Obviously because they are on the payroll of the international liberal mainstream!

– Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto has said. 

 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Lajos Soos)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Halálra égett egy ember Tiszacsermelyen

Halálra égett egy ember Tiszacsermelyen

origo.hu
Egy mentőautóból üzent Krausz Gábor - videó

Egy mentőautóból üzent Krausz Gábor - videó

origo.hu
"41 éves vagyok, és hozzámentem a legjobb barátom iskolás fiához – ő 16 éves"

"41 éves vagyok, és hozzámentem a legjobb barátom iskolás fiához – ő 16 éves"

borsonline.hu
Egy év alatt több mint ezer robbanótestekkel kapcsolatos bejelentés érkezett

Egy év alatt több mint ezer robbanótestekkel kapcsolatos bejelentés érkezett

hirtv.hu
Nagy nap a mai: Legyőzte a rákot, elmondhatatlanul boldog a magyar énekesnő

Nagy nap a mai: Legyőzte a rákot, elmondhatatlanul boldog a magyar énekesnő

ripost.hu
Lassan apadó vízjárás várható

Lassan apadó vízjárás várható

hirtv.hu
Kiderült mit mondott halála előtt a Dunába fulladt milliárdos

Kiderült mit mondott halála előtt a Dunába fulladt milliárdos

origo.hu
Darth Vadernél is van rosszabb: pillanatok alatt váltak szánalmassá a sztárfocisták

Darth Vadernél is van rosszabb: pillanatok alatt váltak szánalmassá a sztárfocisták

origo.hu
Elhunyt a P.Mobil egyik kulcsembere

Elhunyt a P.Mobil egyik kulcsembere

magyarnemzet.hu
Halálos karambol történt Budapesten

Halálos karambol történt Budapesten

magyarnemzet.hu
A végén legyűrjük a globalistákat

A végén legyűrjük a globalistákat

magyarnemzet.hu
Klopp meghazudtolta önmagát, hogy aztán pofára essen a Liverpool

Klopp meghazudtolta önmagát, hogy aztán pofára essen a Liverpool

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

"Hungary is a proud and strong member of the European community," the director general at the Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
The soft West is receding everywhere

The soft West is receding everywhere

Macron proclaims that he will make France a start-up country, while admitting primarily illiterates.
Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

The political analyst posted a message on his social media page.
PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

Our country has successfully faced down several challenges over the past thirteen years.
Friendship of peoples of the steppe – how Azerbaijan became one of the most important partners of Hungary

Friendship of peoples of the steppe – how Azerbaijan became one of the most important partners of Hungary

The past decade has seen a visible and significant strengthening of Hungarian-Azeri relations.
Dangerous illusion

Dangerous illusion

The Hungarian government and the two-thirds majority of the parliament will find a way to keep the immoral figures, hiding behind pseudo-scientific arguments and legal mumbo jumbo away from our children.
idézőjelVélemény
Topolánszky Ádám

A végén legyűrjük a globalistákat

A közösségépítés és a kör szélesítése a politikai siker záloga.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu