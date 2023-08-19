időjárás 24°C Huba 2023. augusztus 19.
Két földrengés volt ma Békés vármegyében, recsegett a mennyezet és a fal

magyar

Meloni has misled right-wing voters

Bánó Attila
45 perce
Meloni has misled right-wing voters

In a recent article (Is Meloni in the grip of globalists?) penned by Tamas Fricz on the political zigzagging of Giorgia Meloni, the author was right to point out that "the information we get through first publicity or from the official media and press is not enough to understand the motivations of today's politicians".

This is certainly the case, as we are well aware of the promising statements made by Italy's first female head of government before last September's elections, suggesting an encouraging vision for the future of Europe's centre-right parties.

We can remember a blonde, smiling Meloni, casually sitting on some steps next to Viktor Orban in Rome in August 2021. And we can remember that a year ago, she stood up firmly in defense of national interests, condemning Brussels's attempts to intervene and criticizing the Italian Left for their attacks on Central European countries.

A MEP from her party, the right-wing Brothers of Italy, said they want a European Union in 2024 that can be trusted. "We need a model in which nations are not humiliated, but taken into account."

This comment was a clear reference to the EU's discriminatory actions against Hungary and Poland.

Speaking at Princeton University just as Italy's right wing secured their election victory, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said:

If things go in a difficult direction, we have tools, as in the case of Poland and Hungary.

 A lot of water has flown under the bridges over the Tevere since then. Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen were quick to turn a friendly face towards Meloni, who they had previously considered an extremist, because of her stance on migration, among other issues. Their turncoat performance was absolutely amazing. Weber told Politico that Germany and France should play their part in easing the migratory pressure on southern Europe, and Von der Leyen also realized the particular importance of protecting the EU's external borders. Hungary's prime minister took to Twitter to send a message to the two leaders:

Finally! Dear Ursula von der Leyen, dear Manfred Weber, welcome to the club! We’ve been fighting for stronger borders for 10 years. As it turned out we Hungarians have been right all along.  Let’s defend Europe! 

Everyone was eager to see how Meloni would react to the tried and tested political method of sticks and carrots. Italy's prime minister was quick to respond and turned the steering wheel.

She first won good points with the EU's current leaders by visiting Kyiv and embracing President Zelemsky. She then criticized a speech delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and denounced it as propaganda.

She sought to assure Zelensky that her country would stand by Ukraine until the end, and thus she joined the political direction set by her predecessor, Mario Draghi, the banker-turned-prime minister, when he payed a visit to Kyiv last June alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Draghi is a former president of the European Central Bank and also worked at Goldman Sachs at one time. At this point, it is worth quoting again from Tamas Fricz's piece: "Meloni became a member of the Aspen Institute in 2021 - interestingly enough, a year before the elections - that is, the organization, which happens to be a Washington-based globalist think tank. Among its financiers we find, and they are telling: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundation, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Goldman Sachs (one of the largest Wall Street financial institutions). The president of the Aspen Institute is Walter Isaacson, who is a member of the WEF (World Economic Forum) led by Klaus Schwab [...] The institute is also involved in the arms industry, with links to arms manufacturing giants such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin. As the political scientist author pointed out, Meloni's pro-war stance cannot be a coincidence. We know, of course, that nothing in the world of politics should come as a surprise. Power and economic interests override everything else, and often the most despicable means are used to this end.

The methods of the European Left quite clearly reveal that this corruption-ridden group with a penchant for double standards is not afraid to use ignoble and unscrupulous means behind the scenes against the Right.

Looking into their playbook, we cannot help but think that if a popular, right-wing (perceived as such) politician hides her true face in order to gain power, we cannot rule out the possibility that she has been successfully approached by globalist-liberal forces.

And this implies that well-meaning national-conservative voters have been badly misled.

The author is a journalist

Cover photo: US President Joe Biden in talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on 27 July 2023 (Photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski) 

Ajánló

Member of anti-Hungarian Ukrainian Baloha-clan commits brutal murder

Member of anti-Hungarian Ukrainian Baloha-clan commits brutal murder

Viktor Baloha's nephew may face up to three to five years in prison.
Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Aspirations that envision a Europe without God will inevitably destroy it, leaders of the Saint Stephen Institute point out.
FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

Amending the contracts became necessary due to changed circumstances.
PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

The prime minister gave a speech in Zalaegerszeg, at the plant of German defense industry giant Rheinmetall.
Germany unwilling to meet NATO quota

Germany unwilling to meet NATO quota

The German government was swift to remove the requirement to spend at least two per cent of GDP on defense each year from the draft budget.
PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

Hungary's prime minister presented the government's new decisions in his regular Friday morning interview on public radio.
idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

Meloni megvezette a jobboldali választókat

Ha egy népszerű, jobboldali politikus a hatalomra kerülés érdekében elrejti valódi arcát, akkor nem zárhatjuk ki, hogy a globalista-balliberális erők sikeresen megkörnyékezték.

