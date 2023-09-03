időjárás 23°C Hilda 2023. szeptember 3.
Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

Bayer Zsolt
35 perce
Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

In the latest episode of his vlog, Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer took a closer look at a deal between the United States and Russia.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, it's safe to say the West has pushed its so-called sanctions policy to the point of madness.

"Since the beginning of the war, Western countries and the United States have been competing with each other in finding ways to punish and sanction Russia," Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer said in the video.

 They are calling on everyone not to buy anything from the Russians, and urge global companies to pull out of Russia. Also, no one should buy energy from Russian ever again, he said.

And anyone who, having no other option, is exempted from the ban on importing Russian gas or oil, like Hungary, is at the very least suspicious and of course, declared a traitor to Western values.

While all this madness is raging on the surface, the US Bureau of Statistics has released a recent summary which tells us that in the first half of 2023, in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States bought 2.2 times more enriched uranium from Russia than last year, Mr Bayer said.

This quantity also suggests – let me stress again: in the middle of a war – that Russia now has a 32 per cent share of enriched uranium imports in the US market, the publicist underlined. 

So, while the US is putting on a show on the surface, calling anyone who is willing to trade with the Russians a traitor, it has more than doubled its imports of enriched uranium from Russia.

This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like. Everything the United States says is a lie and should not be believed. Everyone should do what is in their own self-interest, Mr Bayer said, concluding his video.

Cover photo: US President Joe Biden holds a press conference on the situation in Ukraine at the White House in Washington, 24 February 2022.

Ajánló

Germans living in Hungary: "Don't believe everything the German media says"

Germans living in Hungary: "Don't believe everything the German media says"

More and more people are coming from the West to start a new life in Hungary.
People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

Tucker Carlson's interview with Viktor Orban is an unprecedented Hungarian historical success.
Another star commentator wants interview with PM Orban + video

Another star commentator wants interview with PM Orban + video

Tucker Carlson is not the only one who expressed interest at the Carmelite monastery, the PM's political director recently pointed out on his Facebook page.
Moody's recommends Hungary for investments

Moody's recommends Hungary for investments

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga presented the fresh report of the credit rating agency.
"Pressman breaks the rules of diplomacy with colonialist mentality" + video

"Pressman breaks the rules of diplomacy with colonialist mentality" + video

The senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute talks of the past few days' events on Hir TV.
Ukrainian Minority Language School opens in Budapest

Ukrainian Minority Language School opens in Budapest

Children of Ukrainian background now spend Saturdays at the Ward Maria Elementary School, learning and perfecting their native language skills and knowledge of their homeland.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Marika néni és a szinglik

A kontinensen általános népességfogyást Magyarország nem a bevándorlás, hanem a gyermekvállalás támogatásával igyekszik megállítani.

