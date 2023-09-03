Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, it's safe to say the West has pushed its so-called sanctions policy to the point of madness.

"Since the beginning of the war, Western countries and the United States have been competing with each other in finding ways to punish and sanction Russia," Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer said in the video.

They are calling on everyone not to buy anything from the Russians, and urge global companies to pull out of Russia. Also, no one should buy energy from Russian ever again, he said.

And anyone who, having no other option, is exempted from the ban on importing Russian gas or oil, like Hungary, is at the very least suspicious and of course, declared a traitor to Western values.

While all this madness is raging on the surface, the US Bureau of Statistics has released a recent summary which tells us that in the first half of 2023, in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States bought 2.2 times more enriched uranium from Russia than last year, Mr Bayer said.