Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

The volume of goods unloaded at Russia's three largest container ports is surprisingly high and approaching pre-war levels, according to a recent report by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.

Activity in Russian ports is surprisingly high. For the first time since the eruption of the Ukraine war, the volume of goods unloaded at Russia's three largest container ports, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Novorossiysk, is approaching levels seen at the onset of the war,

− the analysis says. One reason why the punitive measures haven't produced the expected impact is because Russia has transformed its trade and economy almost instantaneously, easily rejoining the world trade through third countries, such as Kazakhstan and Turkey. "It is not clear from the movements of container ships where the goods are coming from, but it appears that Russia is re-engaging in global trade," the document says.

GDP growth, strengthening rouble

As Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in a previous article, Russia's GDP grew significantly in the second quarter of this year, following a decline in the first quarter.

According to revised, but not yet final data released by Russia's Federal Service for State Statistics, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, after falling by 1.8 percent in the first quarter. Compared to the first quarter of this year, GDP grew by 8.6 percent. The surge in military orders also contributed strongly to the economy's growth.