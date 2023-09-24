"Zelensky is very wrong"

The hottest topic in Polish media and political life is the rift in the relations between Ukraine and Poland, triggered by the filing of a complaint by Ukraine with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland and other countries over the their governments’ continued ban on the imports of Ukrainian grain. Since then, messages between the two countries has become an everyday occurrence, with a significant proportion of Poles believing that the Germans are behind it, using the Ukrainians as puppets.

The worst thing is that the situation of a war-torn country, of which we are the main ally, is being used against us. Make no mistake: it is the work of the leaders of Germany and the European Union. And this fight can spread to other areas in a moment,

said Marzena Nykiel, editor-in-chief of the wPolityce.pl portal, on the Journalists' Salon, a joint public affairs show of wPolityce, Radio Warsaw and the weekly Idziemy. She added that, contrary to the Ukrainian narrative, Poland is not blocking the transit of grain through the country.

The transit is allowed. We just don't let the grain enter our market because we have enough of our own and we suffered the profound consequences of this situation last year, so now we have to be smarter,

Marzena Nykiel stressed.