Fokozott rendőri ellenőrzést rendeltek el egész Budapestre

magyar

EU to limit utility cost reduction, Hungary's government vetoes

Magyar Nemzet
49 perce
EU to limit utility cost reduction, Hungary's government vetoes

In Hungary's aspect, the EU's environment council meeting on Monday reached good conclusions, as the body managed to adopt a balanced text on phasing out fossil energy sources and ensuring that utility cost reduction measures can remain in place.

Hungary cannot support the EU's proposal to reform the electricity market design, because it jeopardizes Hungary's utility price cap scheme and reduces member state powers, the state secretary for energy and climate of the Hungarian energy ministry said in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Attila Steiner, representing the Hungarian government at the session of ministers responsible for energy in EU member states, told Hungary's state news agency MTI after the meting that 

although the council reached an agreement on proposals to amend EU rules pertaining to EU's electricity market design, Hungary could not support it.

In justification he said, that among other issues, the resolution contains text stating that utility price reduction measures can only be applied if the European Commission declares and the council approves a regional or EU-wide electricity price crisis. 

This goes against Hungary's utility cost reduction policy,

Attila Steiner pointed out, noting that Hungary sees the utility fee reduction as a very effective instrument when gas and electricity prices are skyrocketing. The measure protects the population from significant price fluctuations, he added, highlighting that

the advantage of national measures is that they can be introduced very quickly and applied immediately to tackle possible price shocks.

According to the council proposal, however, Brussels' approval is needed to declare a price crisis, which could be a complicated and lengthy procedure. While the reforms aim to make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices and shield consumers from price spikes, Hungary could not support the adoption of the proposal, seeing a risk of violating the powers of member states and will fight to safeguard utility cost reduction measures in place, he explained.

He stated 

Hungary considers Sofia's announcement of an increase in transit fees for Russian gas as an unfriendly move.

Bulgaria's measure puts Hungary's economy and Hungary's energy supply security at risk, he pointed out, adding that at the energy council meeting Hungary asked Bulgaria to review the need to adopt the measure.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTVA/Imre Faludi)

 

"Take the help where it is needed instead of bringing trouble home"

"Take the help where it is needed instead of bringing trouble home"

The Hungarian government has submitted a proposal to launch a military mission to Chad.
Putin: PM Orban knows how to defend the interests of his country

Putin: PM Orban knows how to defend the interests of his country

Russia's President spoke highly of PM Viktor Orban after their meeting in Beijing.
Cats on the New Silk Road

Cats on the New Silk Road

Hungary can be an important and secure bridge between East and West in the complex and sustainable world of interconnecting Eurasian networks.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosted an Italian-Hungarian conference.
Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungarian President of Katalin Novak held talks with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in Tirana on Monday.
Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

The Chinese President said he appreciates PM Orbán’s visit to Beijing.
Bácskai Balázs

Brüsszel ötven kilométernyi rakétát küldött a Hamásznak

Vajon mit szívnak Brüsszelben, amitől így elhülyülnek az uniós politikusok?

