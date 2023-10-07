Nancy Faeser, Germany's Social Democrat interior minister, is in hot water, the international V4NA news agency writes. On Sunday, elections will be held in two German states, in Bavaria and in Ms Faeser's home state of Hesse. Her home turf, however, holds little promise for the far-left minister. According to the latest opinion polls, the rise of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could spell the downfall of the ruling Social Democrats. The result could have even greater repercussions at federal level, and cost Nancy Faeser her job.

The SPD, having lost four points since last month, has sunk to 16 percent, a shocking low, leaving it in a tie for second place with AfD and the Greens. AfD is up one point since September, while the Greens have lost three points.

Sonntagsfrage zur Landtagswahl in Hessen (#ltwhe) • INSA/BILD: CDU 31 % | GRÜNE 16 % | SPD 16 % | AfD 16 % | FDP 5 % | FREIE WÄHLER 5 % | DIE LINKE 4 % | Sonstige 7 %

In light of such polls, there is growing speculation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz of SPD could replace Ms Faeser after the elections, as she has become an obstacle for Scholz on a number of issues. One such issue is her position on mass immigration, another is her inclination to support the witch-hunt against right-wing groups and parties, where the federal government no longer shares Ms Faeser's views. The Remix news portal recalls that shortly before Ms Faeser became interior minister, she launched a veritable war against the right wing in "Antifa Magazine," which is linked to the notorious terrorist group. She1s launched a series of attacks, targeting AfD with the full apparatus of state security services.

When it comes to immigration, Ms Faeser is trying to push a number of crazy ideas through the government. In Hesse this month, for example, her party proposed to give migrants the right to vote in state elections after just six months in Germany, causing a crisis in the party. Besides, Ms Faeser has also advocated a more rapid and easier migrant resettlement scheme at the national level.

Five years ago, SPD achieved 19.6 percent in Hesse, their worst result since 1946. Anything worse than this will therefore be clearly attributable to Ms Faeser, who leads the Social Democrats in Hesse.

The Christian Democrats (CDU) can expect a strong election result with 31%. The CDU is currently in government with the Greens, but if the polls are to be trusted, this coalition could find itself on shaky grounds. However, with a combined 47 percent, this particular alliance could, at least in theory, continue to govern for another five years, V4NA writes.

Cover photo: German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser speaks to the press as she arrives for a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels, on September 28, 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)