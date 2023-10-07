időjárás 23°C Amália 2023. október 7.
Vendelina
2023. október 7.
German IM's trail of troubles could end in Hesse

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája 50 perce
German IM's trail of troubles could end in Hesse

Nancy Faeser, Germany's Social Democrat interior minister, is in hot water, the international V4NA news agency writes. On Sunday, elections will be held in two German states, in Bavaria and in Ms Faeser's home state of Hesse. Her home turf, however, holds little promise for the far-left minister. According to the latest opinion polls, the rise of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could spell the downfall of the ruling Social Democrats. The result could have even greater repercussions at federal level, and cost Nancy Faeser her job.

The SPD, having lost four points since last month, has sunk to 16 percent, a shocking low, leaving it in a tie for second place with AfD and the Greens. AfD is up one point since September, while the Greens have lost three points.

In light of such polls, there is growing speculation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz of SPD could replace Ms Faeser after the elections, as she has become an obstacle for Scholz on a number of issues. One such issue is her position on mass immigration, another is her inclination to support the witch-hunt against right-wing groups and parties, where the federal government no longer shares Ms Faeser's views. The Remix news portal recalls that shortly before Ms Faeser became interior minister, she launched a veritable war against the right wing in "Antifa Magazine," which is linked to the notorious terrorist group. She1s launched a series of attacks, targeting AfD with the full apparatus of state security services.

When it comes to immigration, Ms Faeser is trying to push a number of crazy ideas through the government. In Hesse this month, for example, her party proposed to give migrants the right to vote in state elections after just six months in Germany, causing a crisis in the party. Besides, Ms Faeser has also advocated a more rapid and easier migrant resettlement scheme at the national level.

Five years ago, SPD achieved 19.6 percent in Hesse, their worst result since 1946. Anything worse than this will therefore be clearly attributable to Ms Faeser, who leads the Social Democrats in Hesse.

The Christian Democrats (CDU) can expect a strong election result with 31%. The CDU is currently in government with the Greens, but if the polls are to be trusted, this coalition could find itself on shaky grounds. However, with a combined 47 percent, this particular alliance could, at least in theory, continue to govern for another five years, V4NA writes. 

Cover photo: German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser speaks to the press as she arrives for a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels, on September 28, 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)

Terrorists likely among illegal migrants + video

Terrorists likely among illegal migrants + video

Police are conducting checks in Serbia's reception centers. There could be thousands of illegal migrants in border areas.
Pakistan expels two million Afghan migrants because of frequent bomb attacks + video

Pakistan expels two million Afghan migrants because of frequent bomb attacks + video

In Pakistan, authorities have seen a huge surge in suicide attacks nationwide.
"Woke ideology has already spilled over to Israel"

"Woke ideology has already spilled over to Israel"

Conservatives have become defenders of values that were once fundamental, the speaker invited by the Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

Hungary's borders must be protected not only from migrants, but also from Brussels bureaucrats.
Kyiv retreats, decides not to litigate with Hungarian government

Kyiv retreats, decides not to litigate with Hungarian government

Ukraine is seeking another solution for the issue of restrictions on grain imports.
Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Research shows that illegal immigrants stay in Bosnia for less than two weeks. The pressure on the Serbia-Hungary border is not easing.
idézőjelVélemény
Felföldi Zoltán

Gulyás, a kapitalista szocialista

A szélsőbaloldali aktivista hallgat arról, hogy milyen gazdasági-társadalmi rendszer kellene.

