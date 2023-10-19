Hungary FM hits back at Estonian premier's reaction

That's hypocrisy at the highest level,

Peter Szijjarto remarked.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier article, while Estonia's prime minister has been one of the most vocal advocates of support for Ukraine, her husband was recently found to have done business with Russian companies.

Estonia's prime minister has denied any knowledge of this, and her husband has promised to sell his stake in the company.

The scandal sparked a huge outcry in Estonia, with opposition parties and several media calling on the prime minister to resign. Even Estonian President Alar Karis (leader of the Social Democrats, a minority coalition partner in the Kallas government) spoke out, saying that the scandal over the business affairs of the prime minister's husband diminished Estonia's credibility in its interaction with allies.