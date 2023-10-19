időjárás 11°C Nándor 2023. október 19.
Nándor
2023. október 19.
Hungary FM hits back at Estonian premier's reaction

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM hits back at Estonian premier's reaction

In a post shared on social media on Wednesday evening, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto described it as hypocrisy that the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed shock over Tuesday's meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Expressing outrage, Estonia's prime minister described the meeting as very unpleasant and defying logic, the Hungarian foreign minister wrote.

It is with great respect that I'd like to note that this is the same Kaja Kallas whose husband was recently found to have owned a stake in a company that supplied 30 million worth of raw materials to a Russian factory despite the war,

the post reads.

That's hypocrisy at the highest level,

Peter Szijjarto remarked.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier article, while Estonia's prime minister has been one of the most vocal advocates of support for Ukraine, her husband was recently found to have done business with Russian companies.

Estonia's prime minister has denied any knowledge of this, and her husband has promised to sell his stake in the company.

The scandal sparked a huge outcry in Estonia, with opposition parties and several media calling on the prime minister to resign. Even Estonian President Alar Karis  (leader of the Social Democrats, a minority coalition partner in the Kallas government) spoke out, saying that the scandal over the business affairs of the prime minister's husband diminished Estonia's credibility in its interaction with allies.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

David Pressman's alleged role in aiding Russian oligarch to evade sanctions

David Pressman's alleged role in aiding Russian oligarch to evade sanctions

During his time as a lawyer David Pressman, now ambassador in Hungary, may have assisted a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin in evading economic sanctions.
PM Orban holds talks in "China's Silicon Valley"

PM Orban holds talks in "China's Silicon Valley"

Hungary's prime minister traveled from Beijing to Shenzhen in southern China.
EU to limit utility cost reduction, Hungary's government vetoes

EU to limit utility cost reduction, Hungary's government vetoes

European Commission goes against Hungary's utility cost reduction policy.
"Take the help where it is needed instead of bringing trouble home"

"Take the help where it is needed instead of bringing trouble home"

The Hungarian government has submitted a proposal to launch a military mission to Chad.
Putin: PM Orban knows how to defend the interests of his country

Putin: PM Orban knows how to defend the interests of his country

Russia's President spoke highly of PM Viktor Orban after their meeting in Beijing.
Cats on the New Silk Road

Cats on the New Silk Road

Hungary can be an important and secure bridge between East and West in the complex and sustainable world of interconnecting Eurasian networks.
Bánó Attila

A „narancsszínű Hamász” és az eltorzított valóság

A muszlim terrorizmus európai erősödése szorosan összefügg az illegális migrációval.

