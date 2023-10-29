időjárás 19°C Nárcisz 2023. október 29.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 19°C
Nárcisz
2023. október 29.
magyar
Migrant gangs and terror cells camping at the Hungarian border use live ammunition

Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Violent, armed attacks at the border have become regular; growing migratory pressure is all the more likely to bring terrorism into the European Union, Fidesz parliamentary group leader said on Hungarian public radio's Sunday morning program.

A Hungarian intelligence report has been prepared on the terror risks at the country's southern border, the presence of terrorist groups and the link between terrorism and migration, Mate Kocsis said on MR1 this morning.

The politician pointed out that 

"we cannot stop at the level of classified intelligence reports, everyone needs to know about the problem that is the most pressing for Europe".

At the moment, the report is only available to members of the National Assembly's National Security Committee, but on Monday the MP will initiate the public release of the document. "Public release is to be decided by the intelligence services at the request of the parliamentary body, as is the official procedure," the politician said.

The parliamentary group leader said that on Thursday he personally ascertained in Asotthalom (near the border with Serbia) that "the situation is getting worse, and now the security of Hungarian border protection personnel, border hunters, and police officers is in real jeopardy, as migrant gangs and terror cells are using live ammunition". The pictures and recordings can reproduce neither the "astonishing state of affairs, atmosphere, danger, billions of Hungarian forints in damage, nor the painstaking and courageous work done by the border protection personnel", he noted.

Mate Kocsis said that

Brussels's policy is responsible for each and every terrorist act; migrant routes bring not only terrorists but also their weapons, which must be countered with all possible force.

"We do not want this debate to be swept under the carpet," he noted, adding that he believes that Brussels's misguided and flawed migration policy will be a decisive issue in next year's European Parliamentary elections.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hosszabb nyitvatartással várják a megemlékezőket a temetők

Hosszabb nyitvatartással várják a megemlékezőket a temetők

origo.hu
Sokkolta szüleit a Jóbarátok-sztár, Matthew Perry halála - képek a helyszínről

Sokkolta szüleit a Jóbarátok-sztár, Matthew Perry halála - képek a helyszínről

origo.hu
Botrány a mentőknél: nem élesztették újra a nőt, mert mocskos volt a föld

Botrány a mentőknél: nem élesztették újra a nőt, mert mocskos volt a föld

borsonline.hu
Emberrablók fogságába kerültek Szoboszlai Dominik csapattársának szülei

Emberrablók fogságába kerültek Szoboszlai Dominik csapattársának szülei

hirtv.hu
Krausz Gáborék tüzes táncától leesett az állunk - csak úgy izzott köztük a levegő!

Krausz Gáborék tüzes táncától leesett az állunk - csak úgy izzott köztük a levegő!

mindmegette.hu
Elhunyt Matthew Perry, a Jóbarátok Chandlerje

Elhunyt Matthew Perry, a Jóbarátok Chandlerje

mandiner.hu
Szoboszlain gúnyolódott Havas Henrik

Szoboszlain gúnyolódott Havas Henrik

origo.hu
Gyász: a penge elvágta a nyakát meccs közben, elhunyt a Nottingham hokisa

Gyász: a penge elvágta a nyakát meccs közben, elhunyt a Nottingham hokisa

nemzetisport.hu
Liu Shaoang a falnak csapódott, Liu Shaolin mentette a helyzetet + videó

Liu Shaoang a falnak csapódott, Liu Shaolin mentette a helyzetet + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Dárdai Pál a fia segítségével győzte le a szégyent, újra nyert a Hertha

Dárdai Pál a fia segítségével győzte le a szégyent, újra nyert a Hertha

magyarnemzet.hu
Elon Musk egyetlen képpel pörkölt oda Joe Bidennek

Elon Musk egyetlen képpel pörkölt oda Joe Bidennek

magyarnemzet.hu
Nyolcgólos Bayern K.O., Szalai Attila pedig kétségbeejtő helyzetbe került

Nyolcgólos Bayern K.O., Szalai Attila pedig kétségbeejtő helyzetbe került

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

"He's a very strong man," the former US president said about Hungary's prime minister.
Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

“There’s absolutely no need to prohibit a head of state or government from going in one direction or another. It doesn’t shock us,” Macron said of the meeting.
Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants security in his country.
Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

The document has pertinence not only for Hungary, but for the whole of Europe.
Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Everyone has to be alerted to the terrorist threat and the risks of migration, according to Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis.
Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Horgos residents are afraid, some are not even allowing their children to go to school. Several locals have confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was likely a fight between migrants.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Akkor ez tényleg proxyháború (1. rész)

Gerhard Schröder fontos interjújából kiderül, ki miért felelős valójában.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu