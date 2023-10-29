Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

A Hungarian intelligence report has been prepared on the terror risks at the country's southern border, the presence of terrorist groups and the link between terrorism and migration, Mate Kocsis said on MR1 this morning.

The politician pointed out that

"we cannot stop at the level of classified intelligence reports, everyone needs to know about the problem that is the most pressing for Europe".

At the moment, the report is only available to members of the National Assembly's National Security Committee, but on Monday the MP will initiate the public release of the document. "Public release is to be decided by the intelligence services at the request of the parliamentary body, as is the official procedure," the politician said.

The parliamentary group leader said that on Thursday he personally ascertained in Asotthalom (near the border with Serbia) that "the situation is getting worse, and now the security of Hungarian border protection personnel, border hunters, and police officers is in real jeopardy, as migrant gangs and terror cells are using live ammunition". The pictures and recordings can reproduce neither the "astonishing state of affairs, atmosphere, danger, billions of Hungarian forints in damage, nor the painstaking and courageous work done by the border protection personnel", he noted.

Mate Kocsis said that

Brussels's policy is responsible for each and every terrorist act; migrant routes bring not only terrorists but also their weapons, which must be countered with all possible force.

"We do not want this debate to be swept under the carpet," he noted, adding that he believes that Brussels's misguided and flawed migration policy will be a decisive issue in next year's European Parliamentary elections.