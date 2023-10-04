időjárás 21°C Ferenc 2023. október 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
Auróra, Edvin, Edvina
2023. október 4.
magyar

PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
42 perce
PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

EP elections in focus

Conservative political forces held an exchange on the future of Europe in Rome on September 29-30 and began preparations for the European Parliament elections. International researchers and think tanks, EU representatives and Italian ministers worked together to find solutions to the continent's most important issues, including the challenge of migration. Among others, Balazs Orban, political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, delivered a speech at the meeting. He spoke about the preparations for the European Parliament elections, the need for right-wing forces to unite and the quota system introduced by Brussels, which was agreed on in the summer but has failed by now.

The Hungarian PM's political adviser said he was pleased to be able to participate in the forum, which gathers conservative and sovereigntist forces, for the second time.

The forum brings together participants from all over Europe to discuss the most important issues affecting the continent, with the focus on the EP the elections this time and how to implement a turnaround in Brussels.

In answer to a question from Magyar Nemzet, he stressed that everyone is dissatisfied with the performance of the Brussels leadership, which has failed in tackling migration and in implementing the Europe of nations project. Europe's competitiveness is also rather seriously problematic. Everyone feels the need for change. He highlighted the Italian political model with the center-right, the conservatives and the identitarians governing together as a possible example to follow. What has been achieved in Italy should be repeated in Brussels after the European Parliament elections. 

With regard to the migration situation affecting Europe, Balazs Orban said that the whole continent is in very serious trouble. The situation in Italy is very similar to that in 2016, when migration pressure was at its peak. Moreover, groups of illegal immigrants and human smugglers have become better organized and more aggressive since then.

He also pointed out that the migration pact - pushed through by Brussels against the will of Poland and Hungary - which was adopted in the summer, has failed by now. He reiterated the Hungarian government's position, namely that only those whose asylum applications have been assessed by the authorities should be admitted. It should not be possible for anyone to enter the Schengen area until their application is processed. No matter how much Brussels tries to oppose this, only this procedure can work. Any other solution will lead to the creation of migrant ghettos and to a renewed attempt to force mandatory quotas on members.

Viktor Orban was right

On the second day of the conference in Rome, Istvan Kovacs, strategic director of the Center for Fundamental Rights, spoke on a panel discussing the migration situation in Europe. He told Magyar Nemzet that in his speech, he stressed that a growing number of European member states are now loath to admit that Viktor Orban was right when back in 2015, he spoke about the emergency migration situation. 

Mr Kovacs said that it was interesting to be speaking on a panel alongside representatives of countries such as the UK and Italy, which, on a global scale, are wealthy, have large armies and are influential, adding how remarkable it was that a Hungarian speaker was invited to be on such a panel.

In his view, the Hungarian model shows that if a member state has the will to, it can stop modern illegal migration, despite the contrary efforts by the European Union - which should be doing the most to fight illegal migration - in working to legalize and manage the influx.

The strategic director noted that the Italians and the Spanish have now realized, in fact, even Sweden is being forced to face up to the harsh reality, that illegal migration brings Europe only crime and the deterioration of public safety. Immigration is extremely far from being the positive factor that the European Commission and the European elite continue to portray it to be.

Istvan Kovacs recalled that in his speech, he strove to emphasize that the Hungarian example proves that we must courageously speak out against injustice. 

Just as Viktor Orban did in January 2015, when on the day of the Charlie Hebdo victims' funeral, he said that Europe had been turned into a continent of immigrants and France into a country of immigrants, and that this was why such horrific deeds could happen.

Istvan Kovacs also pointed out that we are not wealthy enough to supply money to just any country. Hungary, therefore, also exemplifies that the onus cannot be heaped on nation states to reach agreements with every single third world country of migrant origin. This burden should be shared jointly by all EU member states, under the leadership of the European Commission and that of the foreign services, the Hungarian expert stressed. He concluded that, unfortunately, the Brussels elite, the European Parliament, the Commission and even the European Council are working in precisely the opposite direction. They are not preventing illegal migration, but organizing it.

Cover image: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders in Brussels at the start of the EU's weekly plenary session on September 27, 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet) 
 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Összeesett egy idős férfi a sárvári fürdőben

Összeesett egy idős férfi a sárvári fürdőben

origo.hu
Nem sokat bíz a fantáziára Jennifer Lopez köldökig kivágott ruhája - kép

Nem sokat bíz a fantáziára Jennifer Lopez köldökig kivágott ruhája - kép

origo.hu
Le fog esni az állad Bodrogi Gyula vagány sportkocsijától, ezt látnod kell – Fotó

Le fog esni az állad Bodrogi Gyula vagány sportkocsijától, ezt látnod kell – Fotó

borsonline.hu
Szoboszlai Dominik ex-barátnője ezzel a videóval tért vissza a szakítás után a TikTok-ra (VIDEÓ)

Szoboszlai Dominik ex-barátnője ezzel a videóval tért vissza a szakítás után a TikTok-ra (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Idő előtt megromlott a Coop terméke: azonnal levették a polcokról

Idő előtt megromlott a Coop terméke: azonnal levették a polcokról

mindmegette.hu
Románia engedélyhez köti és korlátozza egyes mezőgazdasági termékek importját Ukrajnából és Moldovából

Románia engedélyhez köti és korlátozza egyes mezőgazdasági termékek importját Ukrajnából és Moldovából

hirtv.hu
A melleit fotózta a magyar valóságshow-szereplő - képek

A melleit fotózta a magyar valóságshow-szereplő - képek

origo.hu
Folyamatosan isznak a borkóstolókon, mégsem részegek: hogy csinálják?

Folyamatosan isznak a borkóstolókon, mégsem részegek: hogy csinálják?

mindmegette.hu
Ezért hívják a hólyaghurutot nászutas betegségnek is(x)

Ezért hívják a hólyaghurutot nászutas betegségnek is(x)

life.hu
A RÖGÖS TÚRÓ A TE KONYHÁDBÓL SEM HIÁNYOZHAT!(x)

A RÖGÖS TÚRÓ A TE KONYHÁDBÓL SEM HIÁNYOZHAT!(x)

mindmegette.hu
A fájdalmas testi együttlét oka: Candida-fertőzés(x)

A fájdalmas testi együttlét oka: Candida-fertőzés(x)

life.hu
Lakást keres? Lakást kínál? Ide kattintson!

Lakást keres? Lakást kínál? Ide kattintson!

ingatlanbazar.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

The Biden administration, in effect, owns Ukraine.
"I quite openly threatened them," says FM

"I quite openly threatened them," says FM

Hungary's FM would sack an ambassador interfering in the domestic politics of another country
"Ukraine's ethnic communities also sacrifice their lives on the front lines"

"Ukraine's ethnic communities also sacrifice their lives on the front lines"

"They want to push us into a second-rate role," Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor said, with regard to the situation of Transcarpathia's ethnic Hungarians.
Hungary also a winner of Robert Fico's victory

Hungary also a winner of Robert Fico's victory

Sovereign politics based on national values and interests has triumphed in Slovakia.
PM Orban in talks with Bosnian Serb President

PM Orban in talks with Bosnian Serb President

Preserving the stability of the Western Balkans is extremely important for the security of both Hungary and the European Union, Hungary's prime minister said.
Hungarians remain opposed to migrant relocation

Hungarians remain opposed to migrant relocation

The need to preserve Christian culture and traditions is becoming the majority view also in Europe.
idézőjelVélemény
Dornfeld László

Olasz gát az uniós paktum útjában

Hazánk továbbra is kategorikusan nemet mond a migrációra, a kvótákra és a migránsgettókra.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu