Interior Minister: Hungary Simultaneously Protecting Other Countries' Public Security

By protecting its external borders, Hungary is not only safeguarding its own public order and security, but also that of other EU countries, the Hungarian minister for interior affairs said in Szeged, Hungary on Monday.

Sandor Pinter told the press following the conference of interior ministers from Visegrad Four countries plus Germany and Austria that effective Hungarian action against illegal migration enables Austria, Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland to ensure adequate public security and prevent crimes caused by "uninvited guests" in their respective countries, Hungary's news agency (MTI) reports.

At the meeting, Hungary presented to the invited interior ministers the Schengen border protection efforts it has been making,

the international collaborations it has forged and the plans it is pursuing in the future, they write, adding: the impact of legal decisions brought so far were also discussed, as well as proposals for the creation of new legislation.

Sandor Pinter stated that he trusts in arriving at consensual agreement, which is what Hungary is striving for instead of a compromise. The country is poised to cooperate and accept other proposals, but rejects the mandatory nature of relocation, considering this a question of national sovereignty.