Bulgaria Backs Down After Hungary's Veto Threat

"The safe and predictable operation of the TurkStream gas pipeline is a key issue for us. This is why Bulgaria's hostile move to introduce an extra tax on natural gas shipped to North Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary via Bulgaria, has posed a huge risk to us," Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a new video posted on his social media account. The Hungarian minister recalled that Bulgarians had been asked to revoke the law, but they failed to comply with the request, and thus Hungary made clear that it will veto Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area. In response to this, Bulgaria's foreign minister called Peter Szijjarto by phone to tell that the Bulgarian government was ready to scrap the law. This has already been done, and the new law will be published in the official gazette on Friday.
Kulcskérdés számunkra a Török Áramlat gázvezeték biztonságos és kiszámítható működése.