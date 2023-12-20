Bulgaria Backs Down After Hungary's Veto Threat

Even then, the problem was that the contribution should have been collected by Bulgartransgaz, which should have received money from Gazprom. However, because the Russian gas giant refused to pay the Bulgarian company, Bulgartransgaz incurred a debt of 270 million leva (€135 million), which will have to be paid by Bulgarian taxpayers. After the fiasco, the search for those responsible began. The left-leaning news portal Epicenter.bg recalled that the neoliberal Denkov cabinet had introduced the transit fee on Russian gas, despite the fact that experts and diplomats had warned in advance that Sofia's decision could lead to a backlash from Hungary and Serbia.

If the Bulgarian parliament had been in session on Thursday and Friday, Hungary would not have announced a veto on Bulgaria's Schengen bid,

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov argued, shifting the blame to the parliament. Last Thursday and Friday, opposition parties protesting against the demolition of the Soviet monument in Sofia blocked the rostrum and parliamentary work.

At the time of introducing the new gas tranzit tax, Denkov explained that Bulgaria had every right to impose the fee, but the academic-turned-prime minister neglected to mention that his government introduced the restrictive measure without holding the meetings that are required to precede such moves, to notify affected countries of the intention, namely that of charging a tax on gas transit.

The cabinet in Sofia basically imposed a de facto excise tax on gas transit without consultation and regard for the other contracting parties, which would have been passed on and eventually burdened ordinary consumers ie. the people of Austria, Serbia and Hungary.