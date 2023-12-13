időjárás 4°C Luca , Otília 2023. december 13.
Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Manninger Miksa
3 órája
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto held a press conference in Brussels following the General Affairs Council, where the European Commission's enlargement package took center stage.

The goal of Brussels institutions and the vast majority of member states was to reach a decision on opening the accession negotiations with Ukraine.

The head of the ministry pointed out that the preliminary proposal contained: the condemnation and potential sanctioning of the Serbs, the possibility of freezing European Union funds for Republika Srpska, an unfair approach to Turkey and several points that would have made further negotiations with North Macedonia practically impossible.

What has become of all this? Nothing,

he summed up the results of the General Affairs Council, as no decision was taken to move forward with Ukraine's membership negotiations and the other proposed points had been removed from the text.

Today pro-EU enlargement members are a minority in the European Union,

the miniser said. This comes as no surprise, given that Hungary's Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said Monday that the French were also concerned about the potential consequences of Ukraine's accession.

Peter Szijjarto pointed out the absurdity of no EU enlargement having taken place for ten years, and that for six years, not a single negotiating chapter has been closed with any country, and that the last new chapter was only opened two years ago. As he put it,

The anomaly is that Enlargement took this course because some individual member states have always blocked these processes, but nobody pointed a finger at them as being pro-Putin, or as betrayers of unity.

To illustrate the unfairness of Ukraine's forced EU accession, he listed in detail how long Western Balkan countries have been working toward EU membership:

  • Macedonia has been a candidate country since 2005 and real accession negotiations have not started;
  • Albania has been a candidate country since 2014 and real negotiations have not started;
  • Montenegro has been a candidate since 2010. The country last closed a negotiating chapter six years ago;
  • Serbia has been a candidate country since 2012, "and the EU is unwilling to open even those new negotiating chapters that Serbia is absolutely prepared for". 

Hungary's foreign minister referred to this in his Facebook post when he wrote that "we consider discrimination against the Western Balkans unacceptable".

In response to a journalist's question, the foreign minister reacted to rumors about the EU unfreezing a part of EU funds.

News about unblocking certain funds began to circulate after a report by Politico. We are talking about ten billion euros from the cohesion funds that the European Commission can disburse without a Council decision. These funds were frozen due to concerns over Hungary's justice system.

Regarding the release of funds, I don't know what the European Commission's plan is, but based on the facts and the rules, the European Commission should have disbursed the funds Hungary is entitled to a long time ago. There is no basis for the European Commission to withhold funds for Hungary. Therefore, whether a decision is taken or not cannot be described in terms of a legal framework, but requires a completely different approach. On a legal basis, the existing situation could not have arisen.

Hungary's foreign minister underlined.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels (Source: Peter Szijjarto/Facebook)

Ajánló

Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Even leftist voters, as many as three-quarters, believe that Hungary's eastern neighbor is unprepared for EU membership.
PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

In an exclusive podcast interview, Hungary's prime minister talks about the EU, Ukraine and football.
Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Levente Szikra, senior analyst at the Centre for Fundamental Rights, explained why Western states are not independent.
Why Hungary Opposes Ukraine's EU Bid + Video

Why Hungary Opposes Ukraine's EU Bid + Video

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi explains.
Hungary FM Holds Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart + Video

Hungary FM Holds Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart + Video

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba on Ukraine's European integration aspirations, in Brussels.
Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Even France is reconsidering support for Ukraine's EU membership.
Joe Biden csúnyán odaszúrt Netanjahunak

Joe Biden csúnyán odaszúrt Netanjahunak

Az amerikai elnök szerint az izraeli kormányfőnek meg kell változtatnia a kormányát, hogy képes legyen hosszú távú megoldást találni az izraeli–palesztin konfliktusra.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Orbán legnagyobb ellenfelét mosdatja a balos boszorkánykonyha

Még minket is megtaláltak, de csúnyán mellélőttek.

