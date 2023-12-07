időjárás 2°C Ambrus 2023. december 7.
Hungary FM Retorts Ambassador's Accusations

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM Retorts Ambassador's Accusations

The Hungarian foreign minister calls for strategic composure in the face of the US ambassador's outbursts against Hungary.

"Unlike the ambassador, we are interested in maintaining a good relationship between Hungary and the United States, so I think it is prudent for us to exercise restraint and not comment on the diplomat's outbursts," the foreign minister said in an interview on ATV.

Peter Szijjarto added that there was a comical element in the criticism, namely the derogatory remark he made about bilateral economic relations.

It is somewhat laughable to talk negatively about economic relations, when US companies are constantly bringing their investments to Hungary, continue to be the second largest investment community in the country, and our trade turnover is growing by 11 percent, which will certainly be a new record,

FM Szijjarto pointed out.

The US ambassador once again lectured the government, accusing it of being pro-Putin and criticized Viktor Orban's speech at the Hungarian Institute for International Affairs on Monday, as Magyar Nemzet reported. David Pressman went on at length about Hungary's economic relations with the United States, before launching into his usual anti-government rant.

 

Hypocrite ambassador

David Pressman had recently criticized the Hungarian government in a speech at the opening of the 12th Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival. The US ambassador explained that contrary to the officially stated principle of zero tolerance, anti-Semitism in Hungary is actually encouraged by the government. 

These statements are all the more controversial in light of the actual weeks-long wave of anti-Semitism in the US, making Jewish residents feel unsafe.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

Csépányi Balázs

Nemcsak a villamos, a hókotró is elütötte Karácsonyt

Totális káosz lett úrrá Budapesten.

