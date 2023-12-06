Pressman Threatens Hungary Over Ukraine's EU Membership

Pressman describes at length the economic relations between Hungary and the United States, and then moves on to his usual anti-government rant.

"When the Prime Minister declares the United States as one of Hungary’s top 'adversaries' or states publicly that the United States Government is trying to overthrow his government, those words land not only in Washington, DC but in your headquarters and in your board rooms," the diplomat highlights.

Then he starts lamenting and recollecting words from Construction Minister Janos Lazar, who believes that sovereignty must be strengthened in certain economic sectors in order for Hungary to become richer, and this is also the aim of the new laws on state construction projects, which the Hungarian parliament has adopted or is to pass.