Pressman Threatens Hungary Over Ukraine's EU Membership

US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman has once again dished out advice to the government in a statement forwarded to Magyar Nemzet, containing his remarks shared at the AmCham Patrons Dinner. He also accused Viktor Orban of pro-Putin sentiment and criticized him over his speech delivered at an event held by the Hungarian Foreign Affairs Institute on Monday.
The United States is one of Hungary’s most important economic partners by any measure,
the ambassador points out and "we are the third largest investor in Hungary, its second most important trade partner, and the top export market outside the European Union," he says.