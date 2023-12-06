időjárás 3°C Miklós 2023. december 6.
Miklós
2023. december 6.
Pressman Threatens Hungary Over Ukraine's EU Membership

Magyar Nemzet
55 perce
Pressman Threatens Hungary Over Ukraine's EU Membership

US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman has once again dished out advice to the government in a statement forwarded to Magyar Nemzet, containing his remarks shared at the AmCham Patrons Dinner. He also accused Viktor Orban of pro-Putin sentiment and criticized him over his speech delivered at an event held by the Hungarian Foreign Affairs Institute on Monday.

The United States is one of Hungary’s most important economic partners by any measure,

the ambassador points out and "we are the third largest investor in Hungary, its second most important trade partner, and the top export market outside the European Union," he says.

Pressman describes at length the economic relations between Hungary and the United States, and then moves on to his usual anti-government rant.

"When the Prime Minister declares the United States as one of Hungary’s top 'adversaries' or states publicly that the United States Government is trying to overthrow his government, those words land not only in Washington, DC but in your headquarters and in your board rooms," the diplomat highlights.

Then he starts lamenting and recollecting words from Construction Minister Janos Lazar, who believes that sovereignty must be strengthened in certain economic sectors in order for Hungary to become richer, and this is also the aim of the new laws on state construction projects, which the Hungarian parliament has adopted or is to pass.

He then goes on to "windfall taxes", complaining about how badly this could affect foreign companies in the Hungarian market.

Speaking about Hungary as a NATO member, he comments that "we are increasingly seeing an Ally that relies upon its NATO Allies, but feels comfortable disregarding the interests of those same Allies and our Alliance, including during a time of war in Europe".

Next, he accuses Viktor Orban of pro-Putin sentiment. "That disregard is evident when the Prime Minister embraces Putin, when his government threatens to hold up crucially needed aid to its neighbor, Ukraine, while Ukrainian men, women, and children are murdered by war criminals. When independent media and civil society organizations are investigated and attacked. When judges are smeared. When the nation looks to strengthen ties with Russia at a time when its Allies are isolating it."

As opposed to this, Hungary stands and has always stood up for peace, as repeatedly stressed by Viktor Orban.

"Just yesterday the Prime Minister described Hungary’s philosophy behind these decisions.  Hungary’s foreign policy, he said, is by design 'radical.'  As a diplomat, I would submit that it is in our countries’ national interest to sustain a foreign policy grounded in enduring values, shared interests, and long-term strategic commitments among Allies, one that has yielded unprecedented strategic benefits," Pressman writes.

US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman likes to criticize the Hungarian government whenever he can. Most recently, he lashed out against the government at the opening ceremony of the 12th Budapest Jewish and Isreali Film Festival. In his address, Pressman accused the government of encouraging anti-Semitism in Hungary, contrary to the officially stated principle of zero tolerance, the Mandiner news portal recalls.

Cover photo: US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

The representatives of several member states confirmed that they will step up police presence for Christmas markets due to heightening terrorist threats.
Integration of Western Balkans a Clear Priority

Integration of Western Balkans a Clear Priority

The EU should recognize the efforts and achievements of Serbia and the region, the minister has said.
FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU is well-considered and well-founded.
Viktor Orban Held Talks with Former Czech PM

Viktor Orban Held Talks with Former Czech PM

Besides topical issues concerning the EU and Central Europe, the meeting with Andrej Babis also focused on inter-party matters.
New Soros Plan to Bury Chemical Waste in Ukrainian Farmland?

New Soros Plan to Bury Chemical Waste in Ukrainian Farmland?

A potential exposé by a French journalist threatens to unveil a controversial deal between Ukraine and Alexander Soros, if what he claims is true.
EU Funds: Hungary Leaves No Request Unfulfilled

EU Funds: Hungary Leaves No Request Unfulfilled

Justice Minister Bence Tuzson stated that only technical adjustments need to be made and all documentation will be sent to the relevant EU bodies within days.
Magyar Nemzet

Azokra szavazzunk, akik családjaink biztonságát, a nemzeti jövőt védeni akarják!

A java erők összefogásával, értelmes párbeszéddel képesek leszünk megvédeni magyar és európai értékeinket.

