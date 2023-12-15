SoS: Why We Oppose EU Membership Talks with Ukraine

"Because it runs against the Hungarian interest, against the interest of Hungary. And it is also against the interests of the whole of Europe" - replied State Secretary Tamas Menczer on his social media.

Brussels, along with the Hungarian left, clearly aims not only to initiate accession negotiations but also to swiftly conclude them and admit Ukraine into the EU, as evidenced by all the rush and haste,

– the state secretary wrote.

Mr Menczer pointed out that Ukraine is a country at war and that the war must not be imported into the EU. The war will drag on and we don't know how long it'll last. We don't know how big Ukraine's population and territory is. To be more precise, we do know the size of its territory, but Russian soldiers are stationed in parts of it. We are also clueless about how Ukraine would be funded by the EU after its accession, and what would happen to the cohesion and agricultural funds. What we do know about how much money would go to Ukraine certainly warrants a some rethinking," the politician said.

Ukraine's rescinded the rights of nationalities, including Hungarians

State Secretary Menczer recalled that since 2015, the rights of national communities, including the Hungarian ethnic minority, have been systematically rescinded in Ukraine.

"They did this in a way that clearly runs counter to all European values and agreements. Althoug they've recently passed a law that we must analyze, it clearly fails to restore the situation to how it was before 2015,”

– he said.