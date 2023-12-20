Viktor Orban Mentioned in Zelensky's Year-End Speech + Video

Military leaders call for the mobilization of half a million soldiers

At the same time, Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian soldiers on the front, who have been fighting the invading Russian forces for almost two years, and also welcomed Ukraine's victory over the Russian navy in the Black Sea. He explained that military leaders proposed the mobilization of 450,000-500,000 soldiers, the cost of which, according to estimates, would reach 500 billion Ukrainian hryvnias (approx 12.3 billion euros)."Where do we get the money for this?" he asked. Zelensky admitted that the country needs Western support, which is currently dwindling, and the military is running low on weapons and ammunition. He said both the EU and the US are working on substantial aid packages, but both have been blocked in recent weeks. Zelensky said Russia has not succeeded in the war, so talking about Ukraine's defeat is out of the question.

Zelensky continues to have confidence in Western support

Ukraine's president reaffirmed that their key allies continue to support Ukraine. He also expressed gratitude to the EU and its leaders for their help. "We have developed special relations with them," he said, highlighting Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and the Netherlands in particular. Meanwhile, he criticized Poland over the truckers' protests and called it a fantasy that NATO would fight for Ukraine.

When asked how long Ukraine could be waiting for the next aid package from Washington, Zelensky said the aid would "certainly" arrive.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Ukraine will receive another aid package in December. After the release of the package, it will be up to Congress to approve additional funding for Kyiv, John Kirby said. Zelensky was also asked if he thought the crisis in the Middle East is diverting attention from the war in Ukraine. He replied that the war in Gaza is a "tragedy and a challenge" for the region, but the world must acknowledge that war is still going on in Ukraine.

The press conference also touched on the issue of Ukrainians held captive by Russians, whose number could be as high as ten thousand, according to human rights groups. Zelensky acknowledged that communication with the captives' families was unsatisfactory, but said they are working to return "a significant number of our people". Zelensky acknowledged that people are divided on what victory means in Ukraine and around the world.

Ukraine has survived Russia's initial full-scale invasion victoriously and will regain additional territories at some point in the future, he said.

He criticized bureaucracy, citing the case when 20 thousand drones were stuck in a warehouse and could not be deployed to the front line. He promised that one million drones will be produced in Ukraine next year. Asked about the level of support Ukraine is receiving from the US, Zelensky said he believes his visits to the US - most recently this month - have increased the number of people who endorse assisting Ukraine. Work and talks with the White House will continue, the Ukrainian president concluded his roughly two-hour-long press conference.

