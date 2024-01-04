EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

The European Commission (EC) is abusing the regulations on the rule of law by punishing right-wing national governments while ignoring the failures of left-wing governments, most notably in Malta and Slovakia, Milan Zver told Nova24 in an interview.

The MEP of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) believes that it is absolutely unacceptable that the European Commission, led by Ursula Von der Leyen, is harming young Hungarians by punishing the Orban government.

The exclusion of Hungarian students from the Erasmus+ program is one of the spectacular mistakes made by the European Union, the politician claims, adding that he did everything he could to block the decision, Mandiner points out.

The issue of migration was also raised in the interview. Milan Zver stressed that

unfortunately, it is also clear that NGOs are involved in migrant smuggling and receive part of their funding from the EU and member states, which is why I have also asked the European Commission for a list of NGOs that have received EU funding and are involved in operations bringing illegal migrants into the EU.

According to the MEP, the implementation of some of the European Council's decisions - the establishment of reception centers outside Europe, the strict deportation of illegal migrants and the closure of EU external land and sea borders to illegal migrants - would put an immediate stop to illegal migration coming to Europe.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, holds a press conference on the EU's 2023 enlargement package and the new growth plan for the Western Balkans in Brussels on 8 November 2023. The Commission announced proposal for opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and for granting candidate status to Georgia (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)