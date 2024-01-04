időjárás 9°C Leona , Titusz 2024. január 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 9°C
Leona, Titusz
2024. január 4.
magyar

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

The European Commission (EC) is abusing the regulations on the rule of law by punishing right-wing national governments while ignoring the failures of left-wing governments, most notably in Malta and Slovakia, Milan Zver told Nova24 in an interview.

The MEP of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) believes that it is absolutely unacceptable that the European Commission, led by Ursula Von der Leyen, is harming young Hungarians by punishing the Orban government.

The exclusion of Hungarian students from the Erasmus+ program is one of the spectacular mistakes made by the European Union, the politician claims, adding that he did everything he could to block the decision, Mandiner points out. 

The issue of migration was also raised in the interview. Milan Zver stressed that

unfortunately, it is also clear that NGOs are involved in migrant smuggling and receive part of their funding from the EU and member states, which is why I have also asked the European Commission for a list of NGOs that have received EU funding and are involved in operations bringing illegal migrants into the EU.

According to the MEP, the implementation of some of the European Council's decisions - the establishment of reception centers outside Europe, the strict deportation of illegal migrants and the closure of EU external land and sea borders to illegal migrants - would put an immediate stop to illegal migration coming to Europe.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, holds a press conference on the EU's 2023 enlargement package and the new growth plan for the Western Balkans in Brussels on 8 November 2023. The Commission announced proposal for opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and for granting candidate status to Georgia (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Késsel fenyegetőzve akart rabolni két férfi Kecskeméten

Késsel fenyegetőzve akart rabolni két férfi Kecskeméten

origo.hu
Megszólalt Nagy Feró a fia döntéséről

Megszólalt Nagy Feró a fia döntéséről

origo.hu
Palvin Barbin röhög a fél internet, nagyot bakizott a gyönyörű modell

Palvin Barbin röhög a fél internet, nagyot bakizott a gyönyörű modell

metropol.hu
Középkorban pusztító járvány tombol Romániában

Középkorban pusztító járvány tombol Romániában

mandiner.hu
Egymásba gabalyodtak a TV2 sztárjai, már nem is titkolják!

Egymásba gabalyodtak a TV2 sztárjai, már nem is titkolják!

ripost.hu
Markáns lehűlésre következik

Markáns lehűlésre következik

hirtv.hu
Összejött a Farm VIP két szereplője

Összejött a Farm VIP két szereplője

origo.hu
Milák Kristóf már edz, de vízben még nem volt

Milák Kristóf már edz, de vízben még nem volt

origo.hu
Ők erőszakolták meg csoportosan Berlinben a grúz édesanyát

Ők erőszakolták meg csoportosan Berlinben a grúz édesanyát

magyarnemzet.hu
Előzzük meg a pneumococcus baktérium okozta megbetegedéseket (x)

Előzzük meg a pneumococcus baktérium okozta megbetegedéseket (x)

kisalfold.hu
Középkori járvány tombol Romániában, már többen belehaltak

Középkori járvány tombol Romániában, már többen belehaltak

magyarnemzet.hu
Tudd meg, mit tartogatnak számodra a csillagok! Látogass el az astronet.hu oldalra és ismerd meg a sorsodat!

Tudd meg, mit tartogatnak számodra a csillagok! Látogass el az astronet.hu oldalra és ismerd meg a sorsodat!

astronet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

The three leaders described family as the best environment for raising children, who mark the path on which nations walk and shape the future of the Earth.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Így húzz hasznot az Orbán-gyűlöletből!

A biznisz az biznisz.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu