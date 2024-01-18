EP To Sue Hungary Over €10bn Payout + Video

– The European Parliament is once again part of the problem, not part of the solution, Judit Varga, Chair of the Hungarian National Assembly's European Affairs Committee, told commercial Hír TV.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, during Wednesday's session of the European Parliament, EC President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Brussels would continue withholding 20 billion euros due to concerns about LGBTQ rights, academic freedom, and refugee rights, among other issues. However, according to Ms. Varga, there is potential for a shift in the balance of power in the European Parliament and,

through the will of the voters, conservative voices might secure a significant majority in the upcoming term.

Then, she said, Brussels will become a scene of different types of debates, focusing on issues like the flourishing corruption within the European Parliament or the failure of Brussels institutions to uphold the rule of law.

– Today, Ms Varga remarked, everyone acted in accordance with their natural reflexes and political mandates on the European stage. The saddest thing is that Europe's left-wing politicians have once again neglected addressing what matters most to the European electorate, she added.

What about migration? What about the significant terrorist threat and modern-day anti-Semitism arising from Brussels' misguided open borders immigration policy?

– Judit Varga queried, highlighting the critical issues.