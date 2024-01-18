időjárás °C Piroska 2024. január 18.
Gulyás Gergely: Ebben a ciklusban megduplázzuk a tanárok bérét

magyar

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
EP To Sue Hungary Over €10bn Payout + Video

– The European Parliament is once again part of the problem, not part of the solution, Judit Varga, Chair of the Hungarian National Assembly's European Affairs Committee, told commercial Hír TV

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, during Wednesday's session of the European Parliament, EC President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Brussels would continue withholding 20 billion euros due to concerns about LGBTQ rights, academic freedom, and refugee rights, among other issues. However, according to Ms. Varga, there is potential for a shift in the balance of power in the European Parliament and,

through the will of the voters, conservative voices might secure a significant majority in the upcoming term.

Then, she said, Brussels will become a scene of different types of debates, focusing on issues like the flourishing corruption within the European Parliament or the failure of Brussels institutions to uphold the rule of law.

– Today, Ms Varga remarked, everyone acted in accordance with their natural reflexes and political mandates on the European stage. The saddest thing is that Europe's left-wing politicians have once again neglected addressing what matters most to the European electorate, she added.

What about migration? What about the significant terrorist threat and modern-day anti-Semitism arising from Brussels' misguided open borders immigration policy?

 – Judit Varga queried, highlighting the critical issues. 

Cover photo: Judit Varga (Source: Hír TV)

SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

The state secretary responded to attacks from Swedish politicians Abir Al-Sahlani and Alice Bah Kuhnke.
PM Orban: Hungary–Slovakia Relations Have Never Been So Good

PM Orban: Hungary–Slovakia Relations Have Never Been So Good

The two countries are strengthening each other in terms of physical, economic and energy security.
Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

Fidesz MEP Balázs Hidvéghi took to social media to criticize the Brussels elite in connection with Donald Tusk's legal transgressions.
Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

Some Romanians are apoplectic over Hungary's president and PM showing solidarity with ethnic Hungarians.
FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto launches consultations for the efficacy of Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency in the second half of 2024.
President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

Hungary's president and prime minister met to discuss this year's key challenges.
Csépányi Balázs

Exkluzív Kunhalmi-show verhet éket a baloldali pártok közé

Ágnes ismét kitett magáért.

