Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

– The possibility for dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary is undoubtedly positive. The parties have successfully arranged an extensive six-hour meeting at the foreign ministerial level with the involvement of the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Sandor Seremet, an expert at the Eurasia Center and a senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute for International Affairs (HIIA), shared insights with Magyar Nemzet regarding Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's visit to Uzhhorod on Monday. He underscored that

the two sides need to be able to negotiate within a normative framework - the visit is one such step.

Sandor Seremet, Eurasia Center's expert and senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. Source: HIIA.

When will PM Orban and President Zelensky meet?

A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to have to wait. Yesterday, FM Szijjarto pointed out that this senior-level meeting only makes sense if it can bring a new dimension to bilateral relations, adding - according to Hungary's state news agency (MTI) - that the parties still have a lot of work to do to achieve this.

Mr Seremet emphasized that before any bilateral negotiations can commence, there's a need for agreements at the foreign ministerial or working-group level that could then be crowned with a high-level meeting. This means that even the date is now an open question, he said.

However, the expert pointed out that it is certainly positive that there is talk of talks. He recalled that Viktor Orban had accepted President Zelensky's invitation last December.

What happens to the rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians?

During Monday's talks, the two sides also discussed the situation of Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. The Hungarian government requests that Kyiv restore the rights of the Hungarian national minority to how they were before 2015. The Hungarian delegation in Uzhhorod, in consultation with representatives of the Transcarpathia's Hungarians, summarized their demands in 11 points, which will be discussed by a joint working committee. Mr Seremet underlined that Ukraine had adopted a new legislation last December that significantly loosens the restrictions previously in force.

They believe that, with this piece of legislation, they have already met the Hungarian requests and Hungary is knocking on open doors, but Hungary's position is that there are further issues that must also be resolved,

– the expert explained.