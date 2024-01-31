időjárás °C Marcella 2024. január 31.
Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

Dócza Edith Krisztina
48 perce
Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

There is a long way to go before a Hungary-Ukraine summit, Peter Szijjarto indicated on Tuesday. On Monday, Hungary's foreign minister held talks in Uzhhorod with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office. Magyar Nemzet interviewed Sandor Seremet, an expert from the Eurasia Center and a senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, to assess the importance of FM Szijjarto's visit.

– The possibility for dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary is undoubtedly positive. The parties have successfully arranged an extensive six-hour meeting at the foreign ministerial level with the involvement of the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Sandor Seremet, an expert at the Eurasia Center and a senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute for International Affairs (HIIA), shared insights with Magyar Nemzet regarding Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's visit to Uzhhorod on Monday. He underscored that 

the two sides need to be able to negotiate within a normative framework - the visit is one such step.

 

Sandor Seremet, Eurasia Center's expert and senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. Source: HIIA.

 

When will PM Orban and President Zelensky meet?

A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to have to wait. Yesterday, FM Szijjarto pointed out that this senior-level meeting only makes sense if it can bring a new dimension to bilateral relations, adding - according to Hungary's state news agency (MTI) - that the parties still have a lot of work to do to achieve this.

Mr Seremet emphasized that before any bilateral negotiations can commence, there's a need for agreements at the foreign ministerial or working-group level that could then be crowned with a high-level meeting. This means that even the date is now an open question, he said. 

However, the expert pointed out that it is certainly positive that there is talk of talks. He recalled that Viktor Orban had accepted President Zelensky's invitation last December.

 

What happens to the rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians?

During Monday's talks, the two sides also discussed the situation of Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. The Hungarian government requests that Kyiv restore the rights of the Hungarian national minority to how they were before 2015. The Hungarian delegation in Uzhhorod, in consultation with representatives of the Transcarpathia's Hungarians, summarized their demands in 11 points, which will be discussed by a joint working committee. Mr Seremet underlined that Ukraine had adopted a new legislation last December that significantly loosens the restrictions previously in force.

They believe that, with this piece of legislation, they have already met the Hungarian requests and Hungary is knocking on open doors, but Hungary's position is that there are further issues that must also be resolved,

– the expert explained. 

He emphasized that the 11 points also cover issues such as the use of the Hungarian language in public administration, culture, community life and higher education. However, FM Szijjarto delivered some good news arriving back home from Uzghorod: the inter-governmental educational working group will start working in the coming days and weeks, allowing Hungarians to regain the rights that were already available to members of the Hungarian community in 2015.

 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (l), the head of the Ukrainian Presidental Office Andriy Yermak (r) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba (2nd from r) during a meeting in Uzhhorod on January 29, 2024 (Photo: MTI/KKM)

Ajánló

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Hungary has an interest in the stability of the South-Eastern European region, said Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who met his Bosnian counterpart in Sarajevo.
Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

"In Hungary, a clear majority sees a well-reasoned, balanced path for Europe, all in the spirit of the continent's Christian roots.”
"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

A politician from Slovakia's ruling party has taken a hard line against the EU, opting to side with Hungary.
Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

In Ireland, the ongoing protests against the continuing influx of migrants threaten to escalate. The fate of many Irish people is uncertain.
War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

A right-wing breakthrough is presented as a threat to people in Europe, with some voices saying that this would lead to the European Union falling apart.
Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosts Spanish right-wing Vox party politician for roundtable discussions on Spanish and Hungarian congruity.
