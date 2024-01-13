Hungary's Left Is Bent on Importing Poland's Chaos

Recently, the Tuzfalcsoport fact-finding blog wrote that the Tusk cabinet is using a regionally-adjusted variant of Soros's subversive methods. Such plans to dismantle the constitutional rule of law are not new, as this was also the campaign of Hungary's Left ahead of the 2022 elections. Even before the 2022 elections, several prominent left-wing lawyers published a joint paper entitled Democracy and Constitutionalism under the Rule of Law. Their concept involves a left-wing majority parliament taking over the powers of the Constitutional Court and then, by a parliamentary resolution and in the absence of the necessary electoral legitimacy, declare the Basic Law and several laws requiring a two-thirds consensus invalid by a simple majority vote.

Another instance of similarity to the events in Poland is the previous pledge made by Marton Tompos's party colleague Andras Fekete-Gyor to ban on political grounds all media professionals who in the course of their work express opinions he does not like.

It was also memorable when in December 2018, a group of left-wing politicians abused their right to immunity, by illegally and with physical violence entering the headquarters of Hungarian public media MTVA, where they obstructed program production with their threatening behavior.

And leftist, failed PM Ferenc Gyurcsany, ever the pro-European and rule of law vocal advocate, has taken threats to new heights, proving what his concept of democracy really looks like. One of the most noteworthy of these was when he lashed out at theater director Attila Vidnyanszky for being appointed chairman of the board of trustees of the Foundation for the University of Theater and Film Arts. "Nothing can be done now. We have to prepare. Vidnyanszky and his colleagues will be in place as long as Orban is. Then they will fall. Big time! In every sense, they will be outlaws. There will be no burying of the hatchet. They will be in parenthesis. It'll be a vacuum for those who killed Hungarian freedom," wrote the chairman of the DK party which calls itself the "most pro-European party". On another occasion, he put it more bluntly:

You'll wind up in prison, boys and girls, deservedly so. And then you can can converse with each other about the superiority of civil morality. I've seen it in movies, that you have to bang on the pipes with a spoon. Start learning the technique. You'll need it.

Cover photo: Ferenc Gyurcsany, head of the Democratic Coalition (DK) party among his party colleagues (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)