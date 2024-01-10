időjárás °C Melánia 2024. január 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Melánia
2024. január 10.
magyar

Migration Prompts Rise in Relocation from Western Europe to Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
53 perce 14 perce
Migration Prompts Rise in Relocation from Western Europe to Hungary

The number of people who are relocating to Hungary for safety and security reasons due to public conditions in Western Europe is steadily increasing, the Hungarian interior ministry’s parliamentary state secretary said, adding that many politicians in Brussels are not interested in curbing illegal immigration, but in organizing it.

Due to the migration pressure, the number of people coming from western Europe to settle in Hungary has gone up between 20 percent and 40 percent over the past several years, the Hungarian interior ministry’s parliamentary state secretary said in Budapest on Tuesday, speaking at a farewell ceremony for a new police contingent dispatched to serve in Serbia.

Bence Retvari pointed out that since the migration crisis that erupted in 2015, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of people who are relocating to Hungary for safety and security reasons due to public conditions in Western Europe.

Since 2015, the number of those relocating to Hungary from Belgium has increased by 47 percent, from Italy by 45 percent, from the Netherlands by 43 percent, from Spain by 40 percent, from Switzerland 28 percent, from Austria by 25 percent, from Britain by 22 percent and from Germany and France by 20 percent, respectively, he said. The state secretary highlighted that 

although illegal immigration poses an increased threat to Hungary, the country does not experience the kind of migrant-related mass atrocities and riots that are common in many large Western European cities, especially around New Year's Eve.

Addressing the ceremony for the next contingent of Hungarian police officers dispatched to serve in Serbia in partnership with their local and Austrian colleagues, the state secretary noted that their task is becoming increasingly difficult and important as they are protecting the EU, and Hungary, against the mounting migratory pressure. 

RÉTVÁRI Bence
 Bence Retvari (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

The state secretary recently visited the Hungarian police officers working in Serbia. Speaking about his visit, he said he had met officers serving on their 8th mission there, highlighting that last year, close to 400 Hungarian officers served on the missions. He pointed out that

there are many who are not interested in curbing illegal immigration, but in organizing it.

This is why the migration pact was adopted in Brussels, which distributes migrants among EU Member States on the basis of various quotas, without taking into account previous agreements. In the June European Parliament elections significantly more people will vote for political forces that oppose immigration, according to Bence Retvari.

Hungarians have clearly rejected migration on several occasions, he said, adding that the opportunity for Hungarians to express their opinion is offered by the current national consultation survey, which is open until January 17. 

Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary of the Hungarian interior ministry (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)
 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

PM Orban: The Commission's Plan B Is Hungary's Plan A!

Hungary has not yet approved the EU's financial assistance to Ukraine, but it remains ready to reach an agreement on the issue by February 1, at the latest.
Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Hungary, together with the European Parliament, would play a central role in the formation of the new Commission, which will take place in the autumn.
Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

Hungary FM: 2024 Super Bowl in Politics

We will continue to resist any kind of blackmail in the future too, and will stick to representing national interests, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Hungary's head of European affairs and the government commissioner for the country's EU presidency both react to the dread in Brussels.
Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

A father was abducted for conscription in front of his family. Eventually, his wife was forced to apologize.
Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Tomasz Sygut, president of the board, openly touts his bias on social media.
Okostantermek az iskolákban

Okostantermek az iskolákban

Az okostantermeknek lényeges szerepük lehet abban, hogy a tanulók figyelmét felkeltsék a természettudományok iránt.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Csintalan elvtárs, az egykori bukfenckirály ezúttal a Klikk TV-ben járatta le magát

Szánalmas vergődés a baloldalon.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu