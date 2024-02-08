Funding the Dollar Left: A4D's Reach Stretches From Brazil to Hungary

– We are not afraid to criticize authoritarian leaders and tendencies, like Bolsonaro (in Brazil), Orban in Hungary, or Kaczynski in Poland... We support NGOs... - the Hungarian Mandiner news site writes, quoting David Koranyi's previous statement, in which the executive director of Action for Democracy (A4D) speaks in a video published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

– They support the opposition. Is that the idea? - his interlocutor asks.

– Well, we will never say that. We're not saying this and we're not promoting this, but these organizations (...) can, after all, be reasonably suspected of playing into the opposition's hands," Mr Koranyi replies.

Besides Hungary, A4D also lists Brazil and Poland as "key battleground states" on its website, among other countries mentioned by Mr Koranyi

where attempts have been made to influence the elections in the interest of global powers.