Aranka 2024. február 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Aranka
2024. február 8.

Orbán Viktor: Pedofiloknak nincs kegyelem! + videó

magyar

Funding the Dollar Left: A4D's Reach Stretches From Brazil to Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Funding the Dollar Left: A4D's Reach Stretches From Brazil to Hungary

– We are not afraid to criticize authoritarian leaders and tendencies, like Bolsonaro (in Brazil), Orban in Hungary, or Kaczynski in Poland... We support NGOs... - the Hungarian Mandiner news site writes, quoting David Koranyi's previous statement, in which the executive director of Action for Democracy (A4D) speaks in a video published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

– They support the opposition. Is that the idea? - his interlocutor asks.

– Well, we will never say that. We're not saying this and we're not promoting this, but these organizations (...) can, after all, be reasonably suspected of playing into the opposition's hands," Mr Koranyi replies.

Besides Hungary, A4D also lists Brazil and Poland as "key battleground states" on its website, among other countries mentioned by Mr Koranyi 

where attempts have been made to influence the elections in the interest of global powers.

 

A4D has failed repeatedly, their intervention was in vain

Even though, through the organization's influence, the national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party came out on top in last autumn's parliamentary elections in Poland, the party failed to form a government. So Donald Tusk, a pro-Brussels figure - the former President of the European Council and the European People's Party - returned to became prime minister.

The situation in Brazil, one of A4D's "battleground states" was similar, as the presidency of the right-wing Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023) has set a dangerous precedent with the rise of illiberal democracy in one of the developing world's most important countries. Bolsonaro was defeated in the 2022 presidential election by the leftist Lula da Silva.

However, the organization's lobbying efforts so far have failed in Hungary, where the alliance of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats (KDNP) secured their fourth consecutive two-thirds majority during the 2022 elections. 

A4D has thrown its weight behind the Hungarian opposition, rallying behind joint prime ministerial candidate Peter Marki-Zay, who has repeatedly mentioned that some of A4D's advisory board members, such as Kati Marton, Wesley Clark and Evelyn Farkas, have worked for them.

Likewise, A4D's lobbying efforts aimed at strengthening liberal organizations also faced defeat in Slovakia, particularly with the setback of the Progressive Slovakia party in last year's elections. According to local sources highlighted by Mediaworks, many ethnic Hungarians - deterred by polls favoring Progressive Slovakia - ended up voting for the victorious Smer party. Consequently, the Hungarian Alliance failed to secure a mandate in Slovakia's parliament.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, 

Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office was set up with a view to protecting the country's political, economic and cultural self-determination.

Its main task is to draw the attention of Hungarian society and policy-makers to attempts of foreign interference. To this end, it may conduct investigations within its own remit and in cooperation with other state bodies, and it makes the results of these investigations public.

Cover photo: David Koranyi (Source: Wikipedia)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor rendkívüli bejelentést tett

Orbán Viktor rendkívüli bejelentést tett

origo.hu
Itt az indoklás, ezért kapott 7 év börtönt Gyárfás Tamás

Itt az indoklás, ezért kapott 7 év börtönt Gyárfás Tamás

origo.hu
Változás jön a SPAR zöldség-gyümölcs részlegén: minden vásárló szembesül majd vele

Változás jön a SPAR zöldség-gyümölcs részlegén: minden vásárló szembesül majd vele

mindmegette.hu
Bejelentést tesz Orbán Viktor a kegyelmi döntésről

Bejelentést tesz Orbán Viktor a kegyelmi döntésről

mandiner.hu
Jó hír az autósoknak: jelentősen csökkenhet a benzin ára

Jó hír az autósoknak: jelentősen csökkenhet a benzin ára

ripost.hu
Csapdába került az élelmiszeripar – az alapanyag a magyar termelők nyakán marad

Csapdába került az élelmiszeripar – az alapanyag a magyar termelők nyakán marad

vg.hu
Drámai részleteket osztott meg az antifasiszták magyar áldozata

Drámai részleteket osztott meg az antifasiszták magyar áldozata

origo.hu
Telepakolta a bevásárlókocsit, majd fizetés nélkül távozott egy férfi a Lidl-ből

Telepakolta a bevásárlókocsit, majd fizetés nélkül távozott egy férfi a Lidl-ből

mindmegette.hu
Berágtak a DK-s polgármester konzultációja miatt a Római-parton élők

Berágtak a DK-s polgármester konzultációja miatt a Római-parton élők

magyarnemzet.hu
Életveszélyes kontármunka a Lánchídon! Áramütés fenyegeti a gyalogosokat! – videó

Életveszélyes kontármunka a Lánchídon! Áramütés fenyegeti a gyalogosokat! – videó

metropol.hu
Áramütés veszélye fenyegeti a Lánchídon gyaloglókat

Áramütés veszélye fenyegeti a Lánchídon gyaloglókat

magyarnemzet.hu
Pofon Ausztráliának, végre a régi arcát mutatta a magyar válogatott

Pofon Ausztráliának, végre a régi arcát mutatta a magyar válogatott

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"EU Leadership Incapable of Balancing Interest- and Value-Based Politics"

"EU Leadership Incapable of Balancing Interest- and Value-Based Politics"

"In stark contrast to our strategy, today we see that Europe has shifted towards totally ideologized and moralizing politics," Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi said.
Stakes High for Hungary in US Presidential Election

Stakes High for Hungary in US Presidential Election

Center for Fundamental Rights: Donald Trump is a guarantee that the US will not veer off the traditional conservative path.
Soros Bent on Subverting Ukraine

Soros Bent on Subverting Ukraine

The pro-war businessman infiltrated Ukraine using the same methods he applied in Hungary and Poland.
Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Contingent of thirty-one Hungarian police officers deploy on new mission to Serbia.
Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

We need a lasting peace in Ukraine.
PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

It's as clear as daylight that change is needed in Brussels, Hungarian MEP says.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Marx, Engels, Lenin, Hitler (1. rész)

Nincsenek unalmas erkölcsi skrupulusok: talán ez a legjellemzőbb a kommunistákra.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu