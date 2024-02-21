Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto traveled to India. On Wednesday morning, Hungarian time, he already met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi, the foreign minister posted on Facebook.



Hungary has a vital interest in building the closest possible cooperation with India,

Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

India's main goal is to become the third largest economy in the world within a short period of time, while it is already a world leader in terms of its population and its weight in global politics is growing, the Hungarian minister pointed out. Hungary-India cooperation is facilitated by the fact that both countries have a similar view on pressing issues in global politics. India also belongs to the camp of countries that want peace, opposes the dominance of politics in the operation of international organizations and calls for a negotiated end to armed conflicts.