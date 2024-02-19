Zsuzsanna 2024. február 19.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Zsuzsanna
2024. február 19.
magyar

US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

On Sunday, three US senators urged, at their country's embassy in Budapest, the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession bid as soon as possible. However, they emphasized that they had trust in Prime Minister Orban's pledge, reaffirmed on Saturday, that this would take place on February 26.

– There is no reason for the delay. Sweden's NATO accession directly affects the national security of the United States and Hungary, three US Senators told a press briefing held at the US Embassy in Budapest on Sunday. As guests of Ambassador David Pressman, the two co-chairs of the US Senate's NATO Observer Group and the member of the Foreign Relations Committee 

urged the Hungarian parliament to ratify Sweden's NATO membership as soon as possible. This move only awaits Hungary's approval in the Atlantic alliance. 

 

20240218__MI_049
The US Senators were led by David Pressman, the US Ambassador in Budapest. Photo: Istvan Mirko

 

Parliament may act in a week 

In the end, the Senators struck a more conciliatory tone than expected, in which PM Orban's state of the nation address, delivered on Saturday, could have played a part. Mr Orban said it was 

good news that our dispute with Sweden is nearing a conclusion. We are progressing towards the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession on the first day of the spring session.

The spring session starts on Monday, February 26. 

Among the senators who came to Budapest, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy are Democrats and Thom Tillis is a Republican. A fourth Senator, Democrat Chris Van Hollen, who was also expected, did not show up. It emerged on Sunday that the delegation had not flown in from Washington, but from the Munich Security Conference. 

20240218__MI_053
The US senators flew in from Munich to Budapest. Photo: Istvan Mirko

Ms Shaheen told journalists that they had been briefed about Saturday's speech by PM Orban, and she expressed optimism that the ratification would take place in time. The Senators said they had trust in PM Orban's words. When asked, they did not confirm that they were preparing a plan B, for example to call for sanctions against Hungary, should it fail to approve Sweden's bid. 

We came as friends and are simply waiting for Hungary to fulfill its pledge,

– Mr Murphy said. When asked, the delegation declined to comment on talks between Hungary and Sweden regarding the defense industry.

As we highlighted on Friday, 

the size of a delegation of this level is, in itself, highly demonstrative in diplomatic practice.   

 

20240218__MI_058
Photo: Istvan Mirko 

The senators expressed regret that they had not been received by anyone from the government, even conveying some puzzlement. On Friday, In response to a question from Magyar Nemzet, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that 

Hungary was a sovereign country, and we believe that no sovereign country should be putting pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies.

According to the Hungarian government, the Senators - as members of a legislative delegation - have their negotiating partners in Hungary's National Assembly.   

There are disputes in a family, but Hungary is part of the NATO family,

– Mr Tillis said, in response to a question from The New York Times, confirming that Hungary is not a weak link in the Atlantic alliance. 

Despite the relatively conciliatory tone, certain disagreements have also surfaced, with the Senators expressing concern about democratic backsliding in Hungary. However, they did not go into any detail apart from the usual references to independent media and similar allegations. Although we would have liked to ask the Senators on this issue, we did not get a chance. 

20240218__MI_056
Photo: Istvan Mirko 

The Senators underscored their belief that NATO's strength lies in its composition of stable democracies. In line with this perspective, the US Congress may put forth a new resolution. Another key distinction is their conviction that providing support to Ukraine is crucial for expeditiously concluding the Russia-Ukraine war. They also perceive Russian President Putin as a threat to NATO as a whole.

 

Cover photo: US Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Thom Tillis and Chris Murphy and US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman hold a press conference in Budapest (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Baloldali tüntetés: Azahriah nárcisztikus, szociopata, nyomorult tanárokról beszélt

Baloldali tüntetés: Azahriah nárcisztikus, szociopata, nyomorult tanárokról beszélt

origo.hu
Túrázók találtak holttestet a Börzsönyben

Túrázók találtak holttestet a Börzsönyben

origo.hu
Összeroppant a budapesti család - eltűnt szeretett kisfiuk

Összeroppant a budapesti család - eltűnt szeretett kisfiuk

borsonline.hu
Sajtóklub - Gyermekvédelmi tüntetés ? + videó

Sajtóklub - Gyermekvédelmi tüntetés ? + videó

hirtv.hu
Ki lesz Szoboszlai edzője? Beintett a Liverpoolnak az álomtréner

Ki lesz Szoboszlai edzője? Beintett a Liverpoolnak az álomtréner

metropol.hu
Így reagáltak külföldön Orbán Viktor évértékelőjére - videó

Így reagáltak külföldön Orbán Viktor évértékelőjére - videó

hirtv.hu
Egy életre összeveszett a híres magyar színészpáros

Egy életre összeveszett a híres magyar színészpáros

origo.hu
Megrázó részletek: két percig halott volt a Kerkezék elleni meccsen összeesett focista

Megrázó részletek: két percig halott volt a Kerkezék elleni meccsen összeesett focista

origo.hu
D. Nagy Lajos: Azzal küldtek ki, hogy soha ne jöjjek vissza

D. Nagy Lajos: Azzal küldtek ki, hogy soha ne jöjjek vissza

magyarnemzet.hu
Jürgen Klopp megszólalt, Szoboszlai számára álom maradhat a Wembley

Jürgen Klopp megszólalt, Szoboszlai számára álom maradhat a Wembley

magyarnemzet.hu
Valóra vált Orwell látomása

Valóra vált Orwell látomása

magyarnemzet.hu
Tuchel szerint érthető, hogy Lőw és Kimmich egymás torkának esett

Tuchel szerint érthető, hogy Lőw és Kimmich egymás torkának esett

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

In the EP elections, Europeans will have the opportunity to force the Brussels elite to change course, the analyst says.
Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

The government will present a new child protection legislative package in order to reinforce the Hungarian child protection system, the government spokeswoman posted on social media.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

In his state of the nation address, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has set out the national strategy for 2024.
PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

The resignation was appropriate, and it will strengthen us, Hungary's prime minister said at the beginning of his speech.
Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Said to be bipartisan yet a one-sided group of US senators is scheduled to arrive in Budapest.
Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

"We are a sovereign country, and we believe that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies, " Hungary's foreign minister said in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Így döntötte végérvényesen romba Curtis az influenszertüntetést

A saját kardjukba dőltek Osváthék.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu