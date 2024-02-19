US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

– There is no reason for the delay. Sweden's NATO accession directly affects the national security of the United States and Hungary, three US Senators told a press briefing held at the US Embassy in Budapest on Sunday. As guests of Ambassador David Pressman, the two co-chairs of the US Senate's NATO Observer Group and the member of the Foreign Relations Committee

urged the Hungarian parliament to ratify Sweden's NATO membership as soon as possible. This move only awaits Hungary's approval in the Atlantic alliance.

The US Senators were led by David Pressman, the US Ambassador in Budapest. Photo: Istvan Mirko

Parliament may act in a week

In the end, the Senators struck a more conciliatory tone than expected, in which PM Orban's state of the nation address, delivered on Saturday, could have played a part. Mr Orban said it was

good news that our dispute with Sweden is nearing a conclusion. We are progressing towards the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession on the first day of the spring session.

The spring session starts on Monday, February 26.

Among the senators who came to Budapest, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy are Democrats and Thom Tillis is a Republican. A fourth Senator, Democrat Chris Van Hollen, who was also expected, did not show up. It emerged on Sunday that the delegation had not flown in from Washington, but from the Munich Security Conference.

The US senators flew in from Munich to Budapest. Photo: Istvan Mirko

Ms Shaheen told journalists that they had been briefed about Saturday's speech by PM Orban, and she expressed optimism that the ratification would take place in time. The Senators said they had trust in PM Orban's words. When asked, they did not confirm that they were preparing a plan B, for example to call for sanctions against Hungary, should it fail to approve Sweden's bid.

We came as friends and are simply waiting for Hungary to fulfill its pledge,

– Mr Murphy said. When asked, the delegation declined to comment on talks between Hungary and Sweden regarding the defense industry.

As we highlighted on Friday,