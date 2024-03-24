Forró KrisztiánelnökválasztásSzlovákia
magyar

Hungarian Candidate on Ballot in Slovak Presidential Race

Voting booths opened Saturday morning in Slovakia for the sixth direct presidential election in the country's history. This time, a Hungarian candidate, Krisztian Forro, head of the Hungarian Alliance (MSZ/MA) a party for ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia is also in the running. Sitting President Zuzana Caputova's term ends on June 15 and she is not seeking a second. The official results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 03. 24. 9:59
Election poster in Bratislava of former Slovak Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Ivan Korcok on March 20, 2024 (Source: AFP. Photo: Tomas Benedikovic)

Nearly 6,000 polling stations across Slovakia opened on Saturday morning, marking the start of the sixth direct presidential elections in the country's history. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and some 4.3 million eligible voters in Slovakia will cast their ballots to elect a head of state for a five-year term. Slovak citizens residing in Slovakia can vote by showing their identity card, while those living abroad can vote by showing their passport or a document proving their residence abroad. Unlike in parliamentary elections, voting in the presidential contest cannot be done by post, but only at polling stations within the country.

Under the relevant rules, a candidate can win in today's first round of the election if he or she receives more than half of eligible voters' support.

However, this has never happened before in Slovakia's presidential elections, and polls now suggest this is unlikely to be the first time. In the event of no new head of state at the close of round one, the two best-performing candidates will go on to a runoff second round, where a majority of the votes cast by the electorate is enough to secure a victory. This year a potential round two will be held on April 6.

Voter turnout in Slovakia for the presidential elections is usually not high, ranging between 40 and 50 percent in the last four elections. The last time, in 2019, turnout was at a record low, with less than 42 percent of eligible voters going to the polls.

Eleven hopefuls had originally registered to stand, but with the withdrawal of two, voters have a choice of nine candidates. The term of sitting President Zuzana Caputova, who is not in the running this year, expires on June 15. The polls suggest that Peter Pellegrini, Voice - Social Democracy (Hlas-SD) party chair and president of the Parliament, and former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok are likely to be in the runoff. Also vying for the presidential seat is Hungarian candidate, Krisztian Forro, head of the Hungarian ethnic minority party, the Hungarian Alliance (MSZ/MA).

A campaign moratorium that came into force on Thursday and will last until the polls close, means no turnout or exit polls can be put out in that period. The official results are expected to be made public on Sunday afternoon.

Cover photo: Election poster of former Slovak Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Ivan Korcok in Bratislava on March 20, 2024 (Photo: Tomas Benedikovic)

 

 

