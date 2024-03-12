PM Orban: If Rigor Won't Cut It, We'll Introduce Draconian Rigor

PM Orban shared the most important events of the recent period on his social media. The six points of his video featured the inauguration of the new president, the tightening of Hungary's child protection system, and the country's sporting successes.

Firstly, PM Orban highlighted the inauguration of Tamas Sulyok, Hungary's new head of state. He mentioned that Mr Sulyok served as the head of the Hungarian Constitutional Court, describing him as calm, serene, an undisputed legal authority capable of emanating tranquility. "This is the kind of president we need now," he added.

In his second point, Mr Orban emphasized that, until recently, Hungarians believed we had a strict child protection scheme in place, ensuring the safety of our children. However, the recent cases of pedophilia have shown that this is not the case, he added.

If rigor won't cut it, we'll introduce draconian rigor,

– declared PM Orban, who ordered the mandatory screening of the heads of every child protection institution, ensuring that no one posing a danger to children should be allowed to work alongside them.

In his third point, Mr Orban addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has inflicted havoc for over two years, resulting in hundreds of thousands being killed, orphaned, and widowed. The scale of destruction is immense,

and it must come to an end,

– Mr Orban said, adding that all this is happening in our neighborhood.

Instead of war, we need peace, but peace will not come by itself. Peace must be made by European leaders, but they are now on the side of war, Mr Orban pointed out. "This is why, after June's European parliament elections, we will need leaders with whom we can make peace," he added.

In his fourth point, PM Orban emphasized that

diplomacy has shifted into full swing.

We had the opportunity to meet the Turkish President in Türkiye, we hosted the Swedish prime minister here, and we ratified Sweden's NATO membership.

PM Orban met with former US President Donald Trump, and in the coming months, he will continue to welcome important world leaders to Budapest.

We also had a special guest in Hungary in February, Mr Orban began his fifth point. The head of Chinese car manufacturer BYD visited Hungary to announce that their first European car factory, worth billions of euros, will be built in the south Hungarian city of Szeged.

This is a huge economic success that'll bring affluence and prosperity to the region,

– Mr Orban stressed.

In his sixth point, Hungary's prime minister noted that although the fasting is not over yet, the fasting period for football fans has concluded as Dominik Szoboszlai has recovered. However, this month, we'll tip our hats not to him,

but to Kristof Rasovszky, who, with a fantastic performance, became the world champion in open water swimming,

– Mr Orban pointed out.