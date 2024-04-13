Brussels Is Already Threatening Hungary Over Migration Pact

"On the other hand," he added, "Hungary would be forced to resettle migrants on the basis of a mandatory migrant quota: if we opt to refuse resettlement, we will have to pay 20,000 euros for every migrant who is not resettled."

"Brussels wants to use stronger than ever means to force migrants on us, and the dollar-Left would also be fulfilling the demands of Brussels and the Soros network. If the Gyurcsany-led Left were in power, they would have started mass resettlement of migrants long ago, the politician pointed out.

The government's position, he stressed, remains unchanged: "We must protect the country from the resettlement of migrants. The Hungarian people have repeatedly and clearly expressed that they do not want Hungary to become an immigrant country".

According to the state secretary,

the consequences of left-wing and pro-immigration policies in Brussels should not be imposed on Central Europe. We do not accept any European decision-making that would impose measures on the Hungarian people against their will, he stressed.

He pointed out that, following the adoption of the pact, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also stated that Poland would not accept any immigrants relocated from other member states and is not willing to pay to stop people who the Poles do not want to live with from coming to Poland. The Hungarian government fully agrees with the Polish PM on this, said Barna Pal Zsigmond.