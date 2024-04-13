európai unióBrüsszelLengyelországZsigmond Barna PálMagyarország
Brussels Is Already Threatening Hungary Over Migration Pact

The launch of infringement proceedings are being considered against dissenting Hungary and Poland.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 13. 11:37
ZSIGMOND Barna Pál
Barna Pal Zsigmond, Hungary's Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)
"Brussels is already threatening Hungary to implement the migration pact, or else it will launch infringement proceedings against the country, as well as against Poland, which is also protesting the new measures, Hungary's parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of European Union Affairs wrote in a Facebook post.

Barna Pal Zsigmond says,

"the majority left-wing European Parliament recently voted in favor of a pact that applies unprecedented pressure to force Hungary into accepting migrants."

The State Secretary said that the Brussels's migration pact would introduce two types of mandatory migrant quotas. "On the one hand, it compels us to admit migrants at the border and adjudicate the applications of arrivals who enter illegally and often violently. This would in practice create migrant ghettos inside the country, which would also pose a major security risk to Hungarian municipalities and residents," said Barna Pal Zsigmond .

"On the other hand," he added, "Hungary would be forced to resettle migrants on the basis of a mandatory migrant quota: if we opt to refuse resettlement, we will have to pay 20,000 euros for every migrant who is not resettled."

"Brussels wants to use stronger than ever means to force migrants on us, and the dollar-Left would also be fulfilling the demands of Brussels and the Soros network. If the Gyurcsany-led Left were in power, they would have started mass resettlement of migrants long ago, the politician pointed out.

The government's position, he stressed, remains unchanged: "We must protect the country from the resettlement of migrants. The Hungarian people have repeatedly and clearly expressed that they do not want Hungary to become an immigrant country".

According to the state secretary,

the consequences of left-wing and pro-immigration policies in Brussels should not be imposed on Central Europe. We do not accept any European decision-making that would impose measures on the Hungarian people against their will, he stressed.

He pointed out that, following the adoption of the pact, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also stated that Poland would not accept any immigrants relocated from other member states and is not willing to pay to stop people who the Poles do not want to live with from coming to Poland. The Hungarian government fully agrees with the Polish PM on this, said Barna Pal Zsigmond.

Immediately after the open protests of Hungary and Poland, the threat arrived from Brussels. The EU Home Affairs Commissioner is already blackmailing with starting infringement proceedings against the member states that rejected the migration pact.

"With the European Parliament's approval secured, the migration pact comes into effect only after greenlighting by the European Council," the state secretary pointed out, noting that

Brussels didn't even wait for the final decision before starting to blackmail anti-migration member states.

"Change is needed in Brussels. We need a Brussels leadership and MEPs who will protect Europe and Hungary from migration and war," Barna Pal Zsigmond stated.

 

