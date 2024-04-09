Ukrainian Propaganda Also Backs Soros-Supported Ex-Fidesz Politician

Peter Magyar's hysterical tirades have already stolen the hearts of propagandists in Ukraine. The Bennfentes portal reports that foreign-funded Ukrainian propaganda outlets are dubbing the Fidesz defector-turned new political movement founder a hero who is finally standing up to Viktor Orban.

The Ukrainian pundits claim that the warring country will benefit greatly from Magyar's fiery political entrance, as the political headache he is sure to cause domestically for Viktor Orban, means the PM will have less time and energy for geopolitics. In diplomatic speak, this means that Ukraine wants the Hungarian government to stop trying to promote an immediate ceasefire and peace talks.

According to the Hungarian portal the strongest admiration for Peter Magyar was expressed on Ukraine's Radio Svoboda platform, the local propaganda mouthpiece of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), a medium funded by the United States Congress through a grant from the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

Radio Svoboda using a photo from RFE/RL Hungary in its article about the tens of thousands of people protesting on Saturday in Budapest indicates the well-oiled operation of the international network. Another big fan of Magyar is Ukraine's other propaganda site, Ukrayinska Pravda, which used a photo from Hungary's Telex.hu to illustrate its reports on the Budapest demonstration.

Telex also happens to be the flagship of the 'dollar' media in Hungary, and like many portals and organizations funded by George Soros, the medium is funded by "micro-donations", just like Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony's movement or Peter Marki-Zay and the dollar-Left, Bennfentes.hu recalls. The Nv.ua portal, which is also funded by US money, also featured an opinion piece in support of the budding opposition politician.

As Magyar Nemzet has reported, the Soros empire has already endorsed Magyar, who had allegedly repeatedly abused his ex-wife and secretly recorded their conversations at home, and who managed to get lost en route to his own protest.

Following the pro-Magyar demonstration in the capital on Saturday, the new party leader gave an interview to The Guardian newspaper in a cafe. George Soros-affiliated outlet tried to get the most publicity mileage possible out of the interview, foregoing even the slightest facade of independent journalism.

The aim, of course, is to have a party, to be able to run for the European Parliament elections on June 9,

Magyar said, tossing aside any sign of modesty by putting his supporters at about 15% to 21%.

Against this backdrop, it is no wonder that Soros's paper rushed to elevate Magyar. According to information at Mandiner, David Koranyi and Action for Democracy have already contacted Magyar and his team, so it is possible that soon those dollars in which the Hungarian Left has been rolling around in for years will start rolling in again.

And it has since emerged that one of George Soros's main allies has also come out in support of Peter Magyar. Constitutional lawyer and international left-wing "specialist" on Hungary, Kim Lane Scheppele, who was involved in the work of the Constitutional Court and the Parliament's Constitution drafting panel back during the Horn government, has now become one of the main supporters of the Magyar movement. Since the change of government in 2010, she has shocked the Hungarian public on multiple occasions with her trumped-up, bogus claims and criticisms, the fact-finding blog recalls.

Cover photo: Increasingly, Peter Magyar is obviously rolling in the support from the dollar-left and the Soros empire (Photo: Zoltan Havran)