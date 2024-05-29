Following the shortfall of vegetable supplies, apples and pears may also be a scarcity in the United Kingdom this year, according to farmers. However, the reason for the shortage is slightly different to that of tomatoes and peppers. Although apples and pears are actually thriving in the UK climate, growing them is no longer profitable for domestic producers. Many attribute this in part to price pressures from supermarkets, which in turn try to rein in consumer prices despite the rampant inflation in the country.

Illustration (Photo: Pixabay)

This means that it is unfeasible for farmers and producers to invest the levels of energy and money required, because they would have to produce the same amount at much higher costs, while not being able to sell at higher prices to supermarkets, for example.

Farmers and producers can no longer afford to invest in future food production, as their costs have risen by 23%, due in part to greater energy prices, the international V4NA news agency writes. British farmers have greenhouse planted only a third of the numbers needed to produce the same quantity of fruit as before.

Most growers are losing money,

Ali Capper from the British Apple and Pear Trade Association tells the British press, adding that many are setting land to rest or abandoning fruit growing altogether, but some have switched to grape vines because that can still turn out a bit of profit.

As previously reported by V4NA, certain vegetables – such as tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers – were already in short supply in the UK last year. The government blamed unusually bad weather conditions in producing countries such as Spain and Morocco for the shortage, but Morocco has also significantly reduced the quantity of produce for export.

The majority of tomatoes, peppers and aubergines are not going to be around in big volumes until May, so it's going to be longer than a few weeks,

said at the time Lee Stiles, secretary of the Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA). He said it was too late for British growers to step in and make up the shortfall. For that they should have planted early in the year he noted.

Indeed, the harvest was poor in Southern Europe and North Africa, but experts also point a finger of blame squarely at the British government. According to Justin King, head of retailer Marks & Spencer, British vegetable growers have not been helped by escalating energy costs, which is increasing reliance on imports compared to the past.

King also pointed out that exiting the EU is also contributing to the problem. Other experts have repeatedly pointed this out. For example, the country is short of harvest workers who came from other EU countries before Brexit. Now that the UK is no longer a Bloc member, it has become much more difficult, costly and complicated to recruit workers.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pixabay, castleguard)