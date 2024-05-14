Germans Increasingly Worried About Immigration

Despite making up roughly 14.6 percent of the population, migrants are responsible for 58.5 percent of all violent crimes in Germany, according to recent figures published by the German federal government.

More specifically, the numbers show that foreign nationals without German passports appear as suspects in 111,517 violent crimes, out of a total pool of 190,605 suspects across the country, NTV reports.

The number of non-Germans suspected of violent crime increased by 14.5 percent compared to the previous year,

– as highlighted by the international V4NA news agency.