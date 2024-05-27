Presenting: Hungary's Next Astronaut + Video

In the footsteps of Bertalan Farkas In the second half of the 1970s, Interkosmos, the joint space exploration program of the socialist countries, made it possible for a representative of member countries (including Hungary) to go to space on board the Soviet Soyuz spacecrafts. The Hungarian candidates were selected from among test pilots who had already undergone extensive screening and training. During the process, which began in the spring of 1977 at the Aeromedical Research and Testing Institute in Kecskemet, Hungary, the pool of candidates was narrowed down to four, two of whom - Bertalan Farkas and Bela Magyari - completed their further training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center together with their Soviet colleagues between 1978 and 1980. The Soyuz-36 with commander Valery Kubasov and Bertalan Farkas on board was launched on May 26, 1980 at 9:20 pm Moscow time (7:20 pm Hungarian time), making Hungary the seventh nation in spaceflight. Bertalan Farkas recalls that it was an indescribable feeling to see Hungary from space. On his return, the Hungarian astronaut was greeted with the respect due to heroes. One other Hungarian has since been in space, albeit with his own money: Charles Simonyi, aka Karoly Simonyi, who lives in America and was the fifth and seventh space tourist to visit the International Space Station (ISS) once in 2007 and in 2009.