Presenting: Hungary's Next Astronaut + Video

Hungary's FM announces the country's next man in space, selected from among 240 applicants.

Ternovácz Áron
2024. 05. 27. 17:12
Tibor Kapu (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)
"Soon there will be a young Hungarian who will be flying in an entirely different way from the way we usually do. Forty-four years ago, Bertalan Farkas was the first Hungarian astronaut to reach space, and now the next Hungarian space mission is approaching," Peter Szijjarto announced in his video at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc airport this morning, ahead of his visit to Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said that in light of the space industry being one of the prioritized national industries, they had decided to launch a national research program to further perfect the achievements of national developments. Of the 240 applicants, four candidates had been selected and have been undergoing a very thorough training process. Last night, the committee of experts in its definitive decision named

Tibor Kapu, a 32-year-old mechanical engineer as the next Hungarian research astronaut.

Backup astronaut Gyula Cserenyi, a 35-year-old electrical engineer was also named. The two will go on to complete the final phase of training.

 

What lies ahead for the next Hungarian astronaut?

According to the minister, they will have to perform very complex tasks, drawing on both physical and mental endurance, as the next Hungarian astronaut will have to endure, for example, sitting practically stationary in the capsule for the forty-eight-hour journey to the International Space Station. The astronaut and backup will soon travel to the United States, where the American space agency (NASA) and the contracted company Axiom Space will provide the final phase of their training.

They will both undergo the same training, to ensure that none of the work so far goes to waste if for some reason a replacement is needed,

the minister explained, adding that the two other finalists in the running until now, will be assisting the mission as senior staff members of the ground support unit.

"Congratulations to the two selected astronauts, the one flying and the the backup. We are confident that this mission will be at least as successful as the one forty-four years ago. After Bertalan Farkas's trip, another Hungarian will soon be flying into space as a research astronaut," the politician exclaimed.

magyar űrhajós
Backup astronaut Gyula Cserenyi also named. Source HUNOR

 

A mission of historic importance

Starting with Zoltan Bay's famous lunar radar experiment, Hungarian space exploration and space activities go back seventy-five years. The capabilities of domestic research facilities, scientific institutes and even economic operators are now standing out internationally, as well. It is in Hungary's strategic interest to maintain and develop competencies for space operations and to strive for the strengthening of its position in the increasingly competitive international space sector, building on its decades-long sectoral industry tradition.

In this spirit, it was decided that for the first time since 1980, Hungary is sending an astronaut into space, who will

serve for an extended period of time on the International Space Station (ISS), participating in the international mission with independent Hungarian experiments and Hungarian-developed instruments.

This opportunity is unique in terms of its economic significance and scientific value, and also makes a significant contribution to the promotion of the Hungarian space industry, space research institutes and, more broadly, areas of the natural sciences.

Hungarian astronauts will be prepared for spaceflight in simulated conditions (ie. parabolic flight, several hours of underwater training). Source: HUNOR

On July 30, 2021, the national government published in the Hungarian Gazette the decision adopting the preparatory contract and the domestic industrial development measures and resource requirements paving the Hungarian research astronaut mission. The official name of the program is HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).

Hungarian astronaut must meet the following conditions

According to the information on HUNOR's website, the historic mission sought candidates with a commitment, self-awareness and a balanced personality who

  • exhibit good judgment and decision-making skills under stress, and are resourceful and able to work in a team,
  • are prepared to spend up to extended periods of time away from their family and loved ones,
  • are able to quickly grasp and assimilate the essence of large amounts of information,
  • have good reasoning skills and communicate confidently in public,
  • are not afraid of the spotlight,
  • and last but not least, posses the physically fitness to endure the unusual workload.

The main objective of the mission is to carry out experiments from Hungarian universities, scientific research centers and businesses and to test domestically developed instruments in a microgravity environment.

In addition to training, the astronaut and astronaut reserve are also tasked with acquiring the skills needed for scientific work, learning how to operate instruments and tools, and practicing the conducting of experiments.

The planned amount of time the research astronaut will spend on board the International Space Station is more than three weeks but less than three months, and he will meticulously plan his time. His mission does not end once he returns to Earth, as his observations and experiences are expected to be of great interest. Promoting Hungarian space science and exploration will remain his mission for a long time thereafter.

In the footsteps of Bertalan Farkas

In the second half of the 1970s, Interkosmos, the joint space exploration program of the socialist countries, made it possible for a representative of member countries (including Hungary) to go to space on board the Soviet Soyuz spacecrafts.

The Hungarian candidates were selected from among test pilots who had already undergone extensive screening and training. During the process, which began in the spring of 1977 at the Aeromedical Research and Testing Institute in Kecskemet, Hungary, the pool of candidates was narrowed down to four, two of whom - Bertalan Farkas and Bela Magyari - completed their further training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center together with their Soviet colleagues between 1978 and 1980.

The Soyuz-36 with commander Valery Kubasov and Bertalan Farkas on board was launched on May 26, 1980 at 9:20 pm Moscow time (7:20 pm Hungarian time), making Hungary the seventh nation in spaceflight.

Bertalan Farkas recalls that it was an indescribable feeling to see Hungary from space. On his return, the Hungarian astronaut was greeted with the respect due to heroes. One other Hungarian has since been in space, albeit with his own money: Charles Simonyi, aka Karoly Simonyi, who lives in America and was the fifth and seventh space tourist to visit the International Space Station (ISS) once in 2007 and in 2009.

 

 

Cover photo: Tibor Kapu (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

 

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

