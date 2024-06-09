Peter Magyar's Movement Loses Driving Force, Tisza Party Past its Zenith

Not more than twenty thousand people attended the rally in Heroes' Square while Fidesz reached out to meet one million supporters on Saturday, according to Agoston Sanuel Mraz. The analyst summarized the conclusions that can be drawn from the demonstration organized by Peter Magyar, pointing out that the momentum of Magyar's Tisza Party is strongly waning, Mandiner wrote.
As Magyar Nemzet reported, even though a grandiose demonstration was announced for the day before the elections, fewer sympathizers showed up than last time. There was no scramble on social media either indicating participation like in the case of similar recent events.
Only half as many people took to Facebook to promise to participate as in April, when Peter Magyar organized a protest in Kossuth Square, and a third as many as were interested in the demonstration staged by influencers in February.