Peter Magyar's Movement Loses Driving Force, Tisza Party Past its Zenith

Turnout at Peter Magyar's event has dropped to a fifth since April

A maximum of twenty thousand people participated in Saturday's demonstration, roughly one-fifth of the number of people who attended Peter Magyar's event in April, the head of the Nezopont Institute highlighted. In other words, he said, the message that this is a growing community has not been reinforced. Peter Magyar certainly expected more supporters when he announced the event, according to Mraz.

In response to a question, the analyst pointed out that this number is in stark contrast to the fact the party alliance of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) announced one million meetings with supporters on Saturday alone, as part of their mobilization. He added:

This show, let's say it out it, was rather feeble. Moreover, it was a mistake to organize it at such a time, the repeated cries for a doctor broke up the program and lent it an amateur character,

Agoston Samuel Mraz opined.

The event went on for a very long time, with Peter Magyar speaking for about 80 minutes. The analyst also pointed out that the whole speech was designed to attack Fidesz, and Magyar did not even address the opposition parties, although he is currently competing with them. Magyar tried to strike the strongest possible anti-government note, the paper wrote.

In conclusion Mraz noted,