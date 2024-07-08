Következő mérkőzések
Beijing Is Third Stop on Peace Mission

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto says China is one of the leading states that are the most determined, the most vocal and the most committed to peace.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook2024. 07. 08. 14:41
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (third from left) in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (opposite,third from right) on July 8, 2024, in Beijing. Next to the PM are Hungarian delegation members Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (second from left), European Union Affairs Minister Janos Boka (fourth from left), Prime Minister's Office State Secretary Janos Mate (fifth from left) and the Prime Minister's Chief National Security Advisor Marcell Biro (on the far left). (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
"We Hungarians are a peace-loving people, who strive for peace, balance and harmony,"  the Hungarian foreign minister posted on his social media page while in Beijing.

China is one of the leading states that are the most determined, the most vocal and the most committed to peace,

 Peter Szijjarto added, announcing on Facebook that "Beijing is the third stop on our peace mission".

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Viktor Orban's peace mission continues with the Hungarian PM landing in Beijing early Monday morning.

It is important to Hungarians that China promotes peace in the world,

PM Orban stated at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The day after Hungary took over the EU Presidency, Mr Orban met with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv as part of his peace mission. During his visit last Tuesday, he asked  Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a time-bound ceasefire, and on Friday he was in Moscow to discuss possible peace terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

