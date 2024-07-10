Diplomacy Is Solution to the War

Following the meeting in Washington with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister reported on the developments in a social media post.
Diplomacy does not mean talking only to the people you agree with on everything. The channels of communication must be kept open, because only dialogue and diplomatic means, can be the solution to the war next door. We have also taken the opportunity to review the war situation and have agreed to compile a new intergovernmental action plan containing the actions that will help to develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of cross-border collaboration, economy, education and energy cooperation,
Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.
Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)