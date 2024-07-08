Marine Le Pen's Party Also Joins Patriots for Europe

Marine Le Pen's party, the French National Rally, is also joining the Patriots for Europe group. The announcement was made by Jordan Bardella, the party's president, as announced by Fidesz's Balazs Hidveghi on his Facebook page.

This brings the number of members to nine, and it's not over yet! Brussels will finally hear the voice of the people!

– the Fidesz politician added.

Cover photo: Jordan Bardella, president of the opposition National Rally (RN) party, speaks after the preliminary results of the second round of the French parliamentary elections in Paris on July 7, 2024. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson)