What do you think about the attempted assassinations on Robert Fico and Donald Trump?

The left-wing political establishment in the United States has been inciting hatred against Trump for years. It is sad to see individuals resorting to political violence to achieve their goals for fear of losing elections. This kind of violence is never acceptable, but the fact that these attempts have occurred in recent months shows that these are not isolated incidents. These failed assassination attempts highlight the need for strong democratic systems and the need to combat the rhetoric that portrays nationalists who value their countries' interest as authoritarian and fascist. In the campaign rally shooting over the weekend, Trump was fortunately left largely unharmed, abut one spectator was killed and several others injured. Fico was less lucky, but it is good to see that he appears to be recovering well.

What connection do you see between the two attempts?

Both are examples of political violence against strong, nationalist leaders. This violence is serious and persistent and can unfold following an impressive election victory or in the context of an expected electoral victory. Both men have previously been targeted, portrayed as authoritarian and fascist. Both incidents highlight the need to unite and fight for our democracies, rather than allowing our states to succumb to chaos and violence.

How much do these acts of violence add to the importance the peace mission carries?

The time for peace in Ukraine has clearly come. There is no viable military solution. If we want peace in Ukraine, Western leaders need to exchange ideas with all parties to the conflict, and that's exactly what Orban did on his peace mission. Other leaders in the world should follow suit. Unsurprisingly, even his critics appreciated his mission. These acts of violence are further proof of the current chaos in the world and demonstrate the need for a pragmatic, rational approach to global politics. We do not need retrospective, illogical approaches such as we are increasingly seeing.

Cover photo: Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (Photo: Zoltan Havran)