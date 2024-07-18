békeGladden PappinNATO-csúcstalálkozó
Time for Peace in Ukraine Has Clearly Come

Viktor Orban's peace mission has stirred the world, and his efforts at the NATO summit once again affirmed that Hungary's prime minister is a man of peace. The attempted assassinations against Robert Fico and Donald Trump pose no hurdle to his peace mission, but rather provide further proof of the current chaos prevailing in the world. A pragmatic and rational approach to global politics and peace is needed, as Viktor Orban has demonstrated so far with his peace mission, Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told Magyar Nemzet.

Tóth László Levente
2024. 07. 18. 17:14
Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (Photo: Zoltan Havran) 
What's your take on the Hungarian peace mission and Viktor Orban's role in building peace?

From the very beginning of the war, the Hungarian prime minister has clearly expressed Hungary's commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict as soon as possible. This included an openness to peace plans, as was seen in Switzerland, for example. The prime minister's high degree of credibility in this area was affirmed by his visit to Kyiv, which coincided with the start of Hungary's EU Presidency.

In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukrainians and Hungarians are neighbors and called the Hungarian prime minister's visit fair. What could be behind this?

 Ukraine is indeed Hungary's neighbor, and Hungary has helped the peace efforts by taking in refugees and providing medical assistance. In addition, Hungary has also sought to resolve bilateral issues that are open with Ukraine. The prime minister's visit to Ukraine is a step towards a resolution of the conflict as soon as possible. And let us not forget that in the recent European Parliament elections, ordinary European citizens clearly indicated that they are committed to peace.

As part of brokering peace, Viktor Orban traveled to Moscow after Kyiv. How do you see this visit?

Hungary has assumed a traditional diplomatic stance in facilitating dialogue between the parties. This important role has often been neglected, but for the sake of peace, Hungary has always been open to such mediation. This mediation and negotiation bring credit to Hungary's foreign policy, while also making a significant contribution to peace, which both sides are growing increasingly aware of. 

How do you asses the NATO summit?

The NATO summit emphasized the need for peace in Ukraine, because although Ukraine was one of the summit's main focal points, virtually no progress was made on it. The summit declaration reaffirmed the dangers of the conflict and that Ukraine's accession would only be possible if it met the required conditions and all members agreed to its membership in the alliance. And this would only be possible if peace was achieved.

In the document with the misleading title of Pledge of Long-Term Security Assistance for Ukraine, NATO allies promise long-term support to Ukraine, while in fact, they promise Ukraine only one year of assistance, with further assistance being subject to annual review. NATO leaders reaffirmed their commitment to increasing defense capabilities, which will be especially important as NATO regains balance and Europe takes more responsibility for its own defense, especially in light of an expected Trump victory in the US presidential elections in November

But the harsh words on China are worrisome. NATO cannot and should not take an anti-China position. The growing trend towards the formation of blocs is fueling global tensions and affecting the overall security of the defense alliance. NATO, as a defense alliance, should focus on protecting its members rather than provoking new security challenges.

What do you think about the attempted assassinations on Robert Fico and Donald Trump?

The left-wing political establishment in the United States has been inciting hatred against Trump for years. It is sad to see individuals resorting to political violence to achieve their goals for fear of losing elections. This kind of violence is never acceptable, but the fact that these attempts have occurred in recent months shows that these are not isolated incidents. These failed assassination attempts highlight the need for strong democratic systems and the need to combat the rhetoric that portrays nationalists who value their countries' interest as authoritarian and fascist. In the campaign rally shooting over the weekend, Trump was fortunately left largely unharmed, abut one spectator was killed and several others injured. Fico was less lucky, but it is good to see that he appears to be recovering well.

What connection do you see between the two attempts?

Both are examples of political violence against strong, nationalist leaders. This violence is serious and persistent and can unfold following an impressive election victory or in the context of an expected electoral victory. Both men have previously been targeted, portrayed as authoritarian and fascist. Both incidents highlight the need to unite and fight for our democracies, rather than allowing our states to succumb to chaos and violence.

How much do these acts of violence add to the importance the peace mission carries?

The time for peace in Ukraine has clearly come. There is no viable military solution. If we want peace in Ukraine, Western leaders need to exchange ideas with all parties to the conflict, and that's exactly what Orban did on his peace mission. Other leaders in the world should follow suit. Unsurprisingly, even his critics appreciated his mission. These acts of violence are further proof of the current chaos in the world and demonstrate the need for a pragmatic, rational approach to global politics. We do not need retrospective, illogical approaches such as we are increasingly seeing.

Cover photo:  Gladden Pappin, president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

